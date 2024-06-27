Tata Punch EV Empowered +S vs Tata Nexon EV Fearless: Which EV is right for you

Tata Motors dominates the Indian electric SUV market with two strong contenders: the Punch EV (micro SUV) and Nexon EV (sub-compact SUV). The Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range (LR) with fast charging is priced at ₹15.49 lakh which is almost similar to the Tata Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range (MR) variant priced at ₹15.99 lakh.

The Tata Punch EV Empowered + (LR) is priced at ₹15.49 lakh which is almost similar to the Tata Nexon EV Fearless Medium Range (MR) priced at ₹15.99

Choosing between them depends on your needs. The Punch EV offers a compact, city-friendly size and a slightly lower price tag. The Nexon EV provides more space and features for longer journeys. Both come packed with Tata's commitment to advanced technology and safety, making them strong options for eco-conscious Indian drivers

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs View Details Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Tata Punch EV Empowered + LR vs Tata Nexon EV Fearless MR: Dimensions

While both the Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV fall under the sub-4 meter category, offering a manoeuvrable size for city driving, the Nexon EV offers a touch more legroom and headroom. The Punch EV measures in at 3.8 metres long, 1.7 metres wide, and 1.6 metres tall, making it a great choice for navigating tight city streets. The Nexon EV, at 3.9 metres long, 1.8 metres wide, and 1.6 metres tall, provides slightly more space for passengers and cargo, ideal for those who plan on venturing outside the city limits more often.

Tata Punch EV Empowered + LR vs Tata Nexon EV Fearless MR: Features

The Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range boasts several comfort and convenience features, including LED fog lamps, cruise control, a front USB charger, paddle shifters for a sportier feel, and an air purifier for cleaner air. It also features a digital instrument cluster with a generous 10.25-inch display, navigation, and a voice-activated sunroof. Notably, the Punch EV pampers passengers with ventilated leatherette seats and automatic headlights for added convenience.

Also watch: Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power

The Tata Nexon EV Fearless variant prioritises some practicalities, offering a one-touch driver's window for quick access, rear AC vents for improved passenger comfort, and a trunk light for better visibility. However, it misses out on some of the Punch EV's luxuries like ventilated seats, automatic headlights, and the voice-controlled sunroof. It does come equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a Harman speaker setup.

Tata Punch EV Empowered + LR vs Tata Nexon EV Fearless MR: Performance and Range

The Tata Punch EV comes equipped with a 35 kWh battery pack. With this setup, it boasts a claimed driving range of 421 kms on a single charge. The electric motor produces 120 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque. DC fast charging takes approximately 56 minutes to reach 80 per cent from 10 per cent battery level. A full charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent using AC power takes about 5 hours.

(Also read: Tata Nexon EV & Punch EV score five-star ratings in BNCAP crash test. Know more)

The Tata Nexon EV Fearless medium range gets a 30 kWh battery pack while its claimed driving range is 325 kms, which is lower than the Punch EV. It offers more power, with the electric motor generating 127 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Both vehicles share a similar DC fast charging time of 56 minutes from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. However, the Nexon EV has a slight advantage in AC charging, taking only 4 hours for a full charge from 10 per cent compared to the Punch EV's 5 hours.

Tata Punch EV Empowered + LR vs Tata Nexon EV Fearless MR: Conclusion

The Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus Long Range with fast charging is a feature-rich micro-SUV ideal for city driving. Its boasts a 421 kms claimed range with features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, and automatic headlights. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Fearless is a larger sub-compact SUV with a claimed range of 325 kms. While it offers slightly more power and faster AC charging, it lacks some comfort features present in the Punch EV.

Ultimately, the choice between these two options hinges on your driving needs and preferences. Consider your daily commute distance, desired features, and budget to determine which Tata electric SUV best suits you.

First Published Date: