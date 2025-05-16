Tata launches first 10 MegaCharger stations across Indian cities and highways

Tata has announced the inauguration of its first 10 MegaCharger stations on prominent commute routes across Indian cities and highways. These 120 kW ultra-fast chargers have been placed in areas with a high EV density in a bid to grow accessible charging infrastructure in the country. Tata had earlier stated its commitment to installing 500 MegaChargers across India, and it has partnered with key players such as ChargeZone and Statiq, aiming to double the number of available charging points to 4,00,000 by 2027.

Tata has partnered with key Charge Point Operators such as ChargeZone and Statiq to set up its first 10 of 500 MegaCharger stations across India.

The MegaChargers are positioned in handpicked locations for reliability and convenience and offer 24-7 support for customers. Tata EV owners can access priority service at these stations and avail a discount of up to 25 per cent on the charging tariffs.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV available with benefits of upto ₹1.86 lakh

Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “At a time when EV adoption is on its growth path, ubiquitous and dependable charging infrastructure is the need of the hour. These first 10 TATA.ev MegaCharger sites in key EV corridors of the country are the first tranche of a superfast charging network that we will have across major highways. The TATA.ev MegaCharger network will increasingly connect all major cities across India to remove charging anxiety. We are on a mission to provide fast, reliable, and effortless charging that enables seamless mobility across the country – and we are just getting started."

Tata MegaCharger stations: Where to find them?

The MegaChargers offer a minimum of 120 kW ultra-fast charging, with Tata EV customers being able to avail a discount of up to 25 per cent on charging tariffs.

The first 10 Tata Megacharger stations are strategically located across key highways and cities in India. For those travelling across Gujarat and Maharashtra, Tata has built three charge points along the Mumbai - Ahmedabad highway in partnership with ChargeZone. Located every 150 km to 200 km on the highway, each station is equipped with restrooms and dining facilities. Out of the three stations, the flagship 400 kW MegaCharger in Vadodara can simultaneously charge up to six vehicles, adding up to 150 km of single-charge range in 15 minutes.

Also Read : Tata Altroz facelift caught your attention? Here's what each variant has to offer

EV owners travelling between the National Capital Region and Jaipur can access four charge points along the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Built in collaboration between Tata and Statiq, these stations are located every 60 km and offer 120 kW charging.

Out of the remaining three MegaChargers, users can locate one midway on the Pune–Nashik Highway at Akash Misal House, Rajgurunagar. Another one is situated at Monk Mansion in Electronic City, Bengaluru. This 120 kW charging station has been developed in association with Statiq and is located near major IT parks and residential areas. The final MegaCharger station is located at Ramee Royal Resort in Udaipur.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: