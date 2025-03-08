Could the new Ultraviolette Tesseract become the new e-scooter segment leader?

Ultraviolette recently launched the new Tesseract, marking its foray into the electric scooter segment

UV calls the Tesseract the world’s most advanced scooter with features like radar-based assistance, dash cam, and the longest range 

The UV Tesseract is sharply styling inspired by combat helicopters but the resemblance to the BMW CE 04 is uncanny

The electric scooter is only the second offering its segment to run on 14-inch wheels

Ultraviolette promises a range of 261 km (IDC) on a single charge with a 6 kWh battery pack. The lower variants get 3.5 kWh and 5 kWh battery packs 

Power comes from a 20.10 bhp electric motor with a top speed of 125 kmph. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.9 seconds 

The feature list comprises a 7-inch touchscreen, dashcam, wireless charging, radar-based assistance, handlebar with haptic feedback, & more

It also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, DSC, regen braking, and 34 litres of under-seat storage

The UV Tesseract is priced from 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the first 50,000 customers, making it cheaper than several rivals
