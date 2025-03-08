Could the new Ultraviolette Tesseract become the new e-scooter segment leader?

Ultraviolette recently launched the new Tesseract, marking its foray into the electric scooter segment
UV calls the Tesseract the world’s most advanced scooter with features like radar-based assistance, dash cam, and the longest range
The UV Tesseract is sharply styling inspired by combat helicopters but the resemblance to the BMW CE 04 is uncanny
The electric scooter is only the second offering its segment to run on 14-inch wheels
Ultraviolette promises a range of 261 km (IDC) on a single charge with a 6 kWh battery pack. The lower variants get 3.5 kWh and 5 kWh battery packs
Power comes from a 20.10 bhp electric motor with a top speed of 125 kmph. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.9 seconds
The feature list comprises a 7-inch touchscreen, dashcam, wireless charging, radar-based assistance, handlebar with haptic feedback, & more
It also gets dual-channel ABS, traction control, DSC, regen braking, and 34 litres of under-seat storage
The UV Tesseract is priced from ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the first 50,000 customers, making it cheaper than several rivals