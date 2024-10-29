Nexon to Sonet: Most affordable SUVs with ventilated seats under 15 lakh

Modern cars are not just machines on four wheels enhancing the convenience of commuting from one point to another. With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, carmakers are equipping their vehicles with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, which are making modern cars more than just hardware.

One of these features is ventilated seats, which are finding an increasing level of penetration in modern cars, even in the mass market segment models too. Previously, the ventilated seats used to be available only in luxury and premium cars. However, over the last couple of years, this technology-aided feature has started penetrating the mass market segment as well, where some popular cars under ₹15 lakh also come equipped with ventilated seats. The ventilated seats help to keep the occupant cool during hot weather conditions, making the driving or riding experience comfortable.

Here are some SUVs in India priced under ₹15 lakh that come equipped with ventilated seats.