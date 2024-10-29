HT Auto
Tata Nexon To Kia Sonet: Most Affordable Suvs In India With Ventilated Seats Under 15 Lakh

Nexon to Sonet: Most affordable SUVs with ventilated seats under 15 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM
  • Ventilated seats are a comfort and convenience feature available in many mass-market cars in India.
Car seat
Car seat
Modern cars are not just machines on four wheels enhancing the convenience of commuting from one point to another. With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, carmakers are equipping their vehicles with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, which are making modern cars more than just hardware.

One of these features is ventilated seats, which are finding an increasing level of penetration in modern cars, even in the mass market segment models too. Previously, the ventilated seats used to be available only in luxury and premium cars. However, over the last couple of years, this technology-aided feature has started penetrating the mass market segment as well, where some popular cars under 15 lakh also come equipped with ventilated seats. The ventilated seats help to keep the occupant cool during hot weather conditions, making the driving or riding experience comfortable.

Here are some SUVs in India priced under 15 lakh that come equipped with ventilated seats.

1 Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is one of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in India, which is also one of the key revenue churners for the South Korean auto major in the country, alongside its sibling Seltos. The Kia Sonet comes loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features and one of them is the ventilated seats. The SUV gets ventilated front seats in its higher-spec HTX trim.

2 Tata Nexon

The Nexon is another sub-four metre compact SUV in India that comes with this premium comfort and convenience feature called the ventilated seat. The SUV's top-spec Fearless Plus trim gets ventilated seats for front occupants. It comes priced at 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon comes loaded with a wide range of other premium and advanced technology-aided features as well.

3 MG Astor

MG Motor has been known for its cars that come loaded with technology-aided features. The MG Astor is one of the SUVs from the carmaker, which comes equipped with ventilated front seats. Available in the fully loaded Savvy Pro variant of MG Astor, the car comes priced from 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv was launched in India a few months back as a mass-market coupe SUV. Available in both petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options, the Tata Curvv comes loaded with a host of features. One of them is the ventilated seats. Tata Curvv gets this feature from its popular sibling Tata Nexon. The coupe SUV's Accomplished S variant comes equipped with ventilated front seats and it costs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Tata Nexon EV

Not only the internal combustion engine-powered Nexon, but the electric avatar of the sub-compact SUV too comes offering ventilated front seats. Tata Nexon EV's Empowered MR trim is the most affordable variant of this electric car that gets ventilated front seats and it comes priced from 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

6 Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV has earned a lot of attention within a short span of time after its launch in India. This electric SUV is positioned under the Nexon EV in Tata Motors' product lineup and has become a popular model soon after its introduction. The Tata Punch EV gets the ventilated front seats available from the Empowered Plus trim, which costs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

7 MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV is one of the latest arrivals in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This electric car comes with a host of features just like its other siblings. One of the key features is the ventilated seats, which are available in the top-spec Essence trim of the Windsor EV. This trim of the MG electric car costs 12 lakh with the battery subscription plan, where the customer needs to pay 3.5 per kilometre as rental charges for the battery.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2024, 11:47 AM IST

