Tata Harrier EV launched, price starts at 21.49 lakh. Top 10 features you must know

Tata Motors has equipped the newly launched Harrier EV electric SUV with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, and many of them are segment-leading, which makes it unique. Here is a quick look at the advanced technology-driven features of the all-new Tata Harrier EV.

Tata Motors has been enjoying the lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market for quite some time with its range of electric cars. However, lately, the homegrown auto giant has witnessed its market share shrinking in the segment owing to rising competition from other players. However, with the launch of the new Harrier EV, the OEM aims to ramp up the game.

1 Tata Harrier EV: Reintroduces AWD tech Tata Harrier EV is projected by the OEM as a power-packed off-roading vehicle, not just another SUV with an electric powertrain. The Harrier EV brings back the All-wheel Drive (AWD) technology to the carmaker's product portfolio. The OEM dubs it as Quad Wheel Drive (QWD). The SUV gets dual electric motors, each powering one axle and sending power to all four wheels, allowing the Harrier EV to tackle treacherous terrains without much hassle. The front electric motor generates 138 bhp peak power, while the rear motor churns out 234 bhp peak power. The electric powertrain also pumps out 504 Nm of maximum torque. It gets multiple driving modes, which are - Boost, Sport City & Eco.

2 Tata Harrier EV: Promises performance Tata Motors claims the Harrier EV is not just another electric SUV, but offers a supercar-like performance. Besides the dual electric motor and AWD, the Harrier EV promises a quick sprinting capability. It claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds, which makes it pretty fast. Tata claims that the SUV gets a burst of torque and power in demanding situations, enabling it to accelerate quickly.

3 Tata Harrier EV: Can go offroad Tata Harrier EV has been dubbed a capable off-roader by the automaker. The OEM has showcased its capability off-roading by showing a video of the vehicle climbing Elephant Rock in Kerala. It gets six different terrain response modes - Normal, Rock Crawl, Mud Ruts, Snow & Grass, Sand and Custom. The off-road assist system onboard the vehicle offers enhanced traction and control on challenging terrains.

4 Tata Harrier EV: Transparent bonnet mode One of the class-leading features of the Tata Harrier EV is the transparent bonnet mode, which uses the onboard cameras to show the ground beneath the SUV. This allows the driver to see the terrain and navigate through it with precision and ease. This technology can be seen in many high-end premium cars and notably in Tata Motors-owned Land Rover luxury SUVs.

5 Tata Harrier EV: Enhanced digital accessibility Tata Motors has earned quite some respect from the car buyers for bringing high-end technology-enabled features in its cars, and the Harrier EV is the latest addition to that list. The electric SUV gets enhanced digital accessibility through Digi Access, which makes the user's presence felt, with proximity-based lock and unlock. The remote key fob allows to perform 11 different actions, while there is an NFC-based smart card as well. Also, the dedicated smartphone application for the Harrier EV makes the user's phone a remote for the vehicle, allowing them to perform various functions and enabling them to share access to the car with multiple persons.

6 Tata Harrier EV: More digital screen Tata Harrier EV gets a more digital screen space in the form of a 14.52-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a wide range of connectivity options, a fully digital 10.24-inch instrument cluster with blind-spot view monitor. The blind-spot view monitor display can be seen in the touchscreen infotainment system as well. There is an HD rearview mirror with DVR as well that gives a full view of the rear of the vehicle and records everything as well.

7 Tata Harrier EV: Range polygon to address range anxiety One unique feature of the Harrier EV is that it shows a range polygon, which allows users to check the range estimation radius using navigation maps. Tata Motors claims that this feature has been introduced to the Harrier EV to address the range anxiety, which is related to electric vehicles.

8 Tata Harrier EV: V2L and V2V technology Tata Harrier EV comes with V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) technology. The V2L technology allows the user to charge various appliances and gadgets using the electric SUV's battery power, while the V2V allows the user to charge other electric vehicles using the onboard battery pack. Both the V2V and V2L technologies are found in the Tata Nexon EV as well as in the Tata Curvv EV.

9 Tata Harrier EV: Powered Boss Mode for rear occupants' comfort The Tata Harrier EV gets Powered Boss Mode inside the cabin, which is meant to enhance a luxurious experience for the rear occupants. The Powered Boss Mode allows rear seat passengers to move the co-driver seat through powered buttons, allowing more leg space and knee room. Enhancing rear occupant comfort are features like comfort headrest, rear armrest with cup holder, rear AC vents, rear sunshade and 65W Type-C USB charging port.

10 Tata Harrier EV: Front occupant comfort Tata Harrier EV comes with a six-way adjustable driver seat and a four-way adjustable co-driver seat. Also, the front seats come with a ventilation feature. Other features include a wireless charging dock, sliding armrest with cooled under storage, etc.

