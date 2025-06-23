Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier Ev Rwd Full Price List Out, Top Variant Priced At 27.49 Lakh

Tata Harrier EV RWD full price list out, top variant priced at 27.49 Lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jun 2025, 17:43 PM
Follow us on:

The Harrier EV is available across five trim levels for the RWD powertrain option - Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75 and Empowered 75

The Tata Harrier EV has been launched at a price of ₹21.49 lakh.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Harrier EV
Check Offers

The price list of the Tata Harrier EV rear wheel drive (RWD) models has been announced. While the new flagship electric SUV from Tata Motors starts at 21.49 lakh, it tops out at 27.49 lakh for the RWD variants. All the prices are ex-showroom. The Harrier EV was launched on June 3, 2025 and the bookings for the vehicle will commence from July 2.

The Harrier EV is available across five trim levels for the RWD powertrain option - Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75 and Empowered 75. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated that the company aims to unleash the true potential of an SUV, delivering unparalleled supercar like performance, go anywhere off road capability, and indulgent technology with luxurious comfort.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV at Quad Day: Capability without drama and technology with real purpose

Tata Harrier EV: Design

In terms of design, the Tata Harrier EV retains the basic shape and silhouette of the internal combustion-powered Harrier. However, it has certain EV-specific design details. To begin with, at the front, it gets a closed-off grille to enhance aerodynamics. Down below, the front bumper gets a slight redesign with vertical satin silver slats to cool off the internal components such as the battery pack and the motors. Other than this, the front profile is very much identical to the Harrier with split headlamp setup however, the DRLS are now connected in the Harrier EV.

Moving to the side profile, the Harrier EV is identical to the ICE counterpart, baring a few differences. The EV version of the mid-size SUV sits on larger 18-inch alloy wheels which do get aero styling to improve efficiency. Other than this, everything else remains the same. Interestingly, the Harrier EV misses out on the flush-style door handles which made their debut with theTata Curvv andCurvv EV, and had recently been seen on the 2025Tata Altroz as well. The rear profile of the Harrier EV is also pretty much identical to the diesel-powered model. It continues to get the connected tail light setup, however, the rear bumper gets a slight redesign.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon622 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15 - 26.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Nano EV
Range Icon200 km
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

Tata Harrier EV: Cabin

Just like on the outside, the cabin of the Tata Harrier EV also resembles the diesel-powered Harrier. It continues to get a dual-tone cabin. However, the interior finish depends on the variant of choice. It gets a new 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system along with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the instrument cluster can be used to project maps for better convenience. Other key changes inside the cabin include a new rotary dial to select between six different terrain modes - Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl and Custom.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2025, 17:43 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle tata motors tata harrier ev
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS