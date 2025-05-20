HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier Ev To Launch On June 3: Expected Price, Range, And Features You Should Know

Tata Harrier EV launching soon: This is what you should expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2025, 06:10 AM
The Tata Harrier EV will be the first new-gen car from the brand to feature a 4WD drivetrain and is expected to deliver a single-charge range of around 500 km.
The Tata Harrier EV has been revealed in the near-production guise and will go on sale on June 3, 2025.
The Tata Harrier EV has been revealed in the near-production guise and will go on sale on June 3, 2025.

Slated to be the flagship offering from the Indian manufacturer, the Tata Harrier EV is confirmed to launch on June 3. The upcoming battery electric SUV was developed as part of Tata’s expanding EV portfolio, incorporating an all-electric architecture while carrying over design and feature elements from its ICE counterpart. Tata unveiled the production-ready Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2025, and it is expected to be the first new-gen vehicle from the manufacturer to offer a 4WD drivetrain. With the launch right around the corner, here is a look at what to expect from the upcoming SUV:

1

Tata Harrier EV: Design

The Tata Harrier EV's exterior is near-identical to that of its ICE-powered sibling. However, it features EV-specific elements such as a blanked-out front grille, a reworked air dam, a revamped skid plate, and aerodynamically optimised alloys. The registered patent design includes thick side cladding and roof-mounted lighting pieces. It is unclear whether these features would be available as standard or listed as optional accessories.

2

Tata Harrier EV: Interior and Features

The cabin layout and features are expected to be carried over from the Harrier ICE. Among the list of features likely included as standard are a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone automated climate control, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, and dual digital displays that combine the infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. Additional EV-specific features, such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, are expected to be standard on the SUV. The Harrier EV is also expected to include a "Summon" mode, which allows the vehicle to go forward or backwards automatically in constrained parking places.  

3

Tata Harrier EV: Battery and Range:

While Tata has confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature 4WD via a dual-motor layout, a single-motor front-wheel drive variant can be expected at launch. The electric SUV will be constructed on Tata's EV-specific acti.ev plus architecture and is expected to deliver a range of around 500 km on a full charge. Technical specifications such as motor output and battery capacity are yet to be confirmed.

4

Tata Harrier EV: Safety

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to retain the usual range of safety features that are included with other cars from the manufacturer. This will likely include seven airbags, a 360-degree rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, traction control and ESC, hill driving aids and more. The Harrier EV is further expected to feature an ADAS suite of features such as collision warnings, blind spot assist, lane driving aids, and more.

5

Tata Harrier EV: Pricing and Availability 

The Tata Harrier EV will be officially launched on June 3, 2025, and will take the top spot in the brand’s portfolio. As a result, we can expect the battery electric SUV to be priced between 24 lakh to 30 lakh (ex-showroom). In this price bracket, the Harrier EV will be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens EV, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 20 May 2025, 06:10 AM IST
