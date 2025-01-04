Tata Harrier EV to debut in March 2025: Key expectations that you should know of
Tata Motors is working to expand its share of the Indian electric car market, of which it now commands roughly 85 per cent, with models such as the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Curvv EV, and Punch EV. The Harrier EV, which will make its debut in the country in March 2024, is the automaker's next major launch. The electric SUV is scheduled to be unveiled in production form at the next Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, which will take place in January this year.
Also Read : Upcoming cars
The Tata Harrier EV will be one of ten electric vehicles to be put on sale by Tata Motors before the end of 2025. If you are interested in getting your hands on the upcoming Harrier EV, here are five key expectations that you should know about:
Tata Motors has already shown the concept version of the Harrier EV. Expect the production version of the electric SUV to have a design similar to the Harrier's internal combustion engine-powered variant. The majority of the design cues from the ICE-powered Tata Harrier will likely be carried over to the future electric SUV. However, as an electric vehicle, it would receive some significant changes including a closed panel in place of the radiator grille, a new set of alloy wheels, updated front and rear bumpers, and, an absence of an exhaust pipe at the rear.
The Harrier EV’s interior is expected to be largely similar to that of the ICE-powered version but with a few changes and different colour schemes. The all-electric SUV is expected to get a large touchscreen infotainment panel, possibly measuring 12.3 inches, alongside a fully digital instrument cluster. The front-row occupants are expected to be treated with ventilated and powered seats while the cabin receives ambient lighting.
Tata Motors confirmed earlier that the upcoming Harrier EV will be offered with a dual electric motor configuration with all-wheel drive, and it is expected to come with 60 kWh and 80 kWh battery pack variants. The Front-wheel drive option will be offered with the standard variant and it will come with a single-motor setup. While there have been no announcements made on the expected range, the Harrier EV is expected to offer a single-charge range of approximately 400 km.
The Tata Harrier EV is expected to be priced around the ₹30 lakh mark. With this, the all-electric SUV will be pitted against the likes of the BYD Atto 3, the eMax 7, and the Mahindra XEV 9e.
Also check these Cars
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.