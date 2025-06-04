Tata Harrier EV hits the road with QWD and 627 km range 

Published Jun 04, 2025

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier EV in India at 21.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Available across 5 trims, the SUV sits on 18-inch alloys with aero inserts

The dual-tone cabin is quite similar to the diesel-powered Harrier's

The car gets a 14.5-inch QLED infotainment and a 10.25-inch digital cluster

The Harrier EV comes with a touch-sensitive panel for HVAC controls

The key fob brings 11 features such as summon, remote start, auto-park and more

There is a new rotary dial to select between the six different terrain modes

Occupants benefit from rear AC vents, dual-zone auto AC, panoramic sunroof and more

The Harrier EV brings 10 JBL Black speakers with JBL Audio modes and Dolby Atmos
