Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh. Check range, variants and more

The Tata Curvv EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh with prices going up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Curvv EV will commence from August 12 while the test drives will begin from August 14, 2024.

The Tata Curvv EV comes as the pure electric version of the homegrown carmaker's coupe SUV, with the ICE variant slated to launch on September 2, 2024

The Curvv EV from Tata Motors creates a completely new niche segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where the coupe SUV space was so far held by luxury carmakers. However, with the launch of Curvv EV, Tata Motors brings the body style into the mass market segment as well.

The coupe SUV body style has suddenly become a hot topic in the Indian passenger vehicle market. While Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV, Renault has uncovered its Basalt coupe SUV in the country just a few days ago. Interestingly, Tata Nexon in its ICE and EV avatars comes with a sloping roof design, but the Curvv EV has taken that to a new level by adopting a proper coupe SUV body style.

Tata Curvv EV: Battery, motor and range

The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery option: 45kWh for the Curvv.ev 45 and 55kWh for the Curvv.ev 55 version. Further the Tata Curvv EV will be propelled by a 165 bhp electric motor.

Tata Curvv EV with the 55kWh battery pack comes with an ARAI range of 585 kms, however Tata claims that the real world range of the electric vehicle will be somewhere around 425 kms. Meanwhile the 45kWh battery pack allows the Curvv Ev to cover and ARAI certified distance of 502 kms while Tata claims that the real world range for this battery pack option is 350 kms. Furthermore, Tata claims that the Curvv EV will be able to charge enough to cover 150 kms in 15 mins. The Curvv EV further comes with four step regen braking to optimise range.

Tata claims that the Curvv EV can reach from a stand still to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach top speed of 160 kmph. Furthermore, Tata claims that the Curvv EV has 25-30 per cent better on the move acceleration as compared to its rivals.

Tata Curvv EV: Design

The Tata Curvv EV closely follows the design philosophy visible in contemporary electric cars from the homegrown brand, including Nexon EV and Punch EV. The new coupe SUV gets a sleek LED bar running the width of the front profile. With the Curvv EV using 13 per cent advanced high strength steel, Tata claims that the electric vehicle is capable of achiveing five star BNCAP saferty rating.

The front fascia looks sculpted with its overall design and there is a beefy bumper. These design elements remind us of the Tata Nexon EV, but there are some distinctive styling elements as well. Interestingly, the Curvv EV closely follows the design philosophy of its concept version, which was showcased earlier.

Moving to the side profile, the EV gets a new design of alloy wheels positioned under the squarish wheel arches, which also get black cladding. The coupe-like sloping roofline and the 18 inch alloy wheels are another highlight of the side profile. The Tata Curvv EV is claimed to have 190 mm of groud clearance.

Moving to the rear, the first thing that grabs attention is the sleek LED light bar that acts as the taillight. This is a design element being adopted by almost all the automakers across the world for their modern cars. The rear bumper too looks chunky and gives the SUV a bold look. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV also gets a 35 litre storage area under the front hood and a 500 litre boot capacity.

The Tata Curvv EV will be available in five colour options - Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine While, Flame and Empowered Oxide.

Tata Curvv EV: Interior and features

Tata Motors has earned considerable attention for offering premium features in its modern cars. The Curvv EV too comes following the same path. Just like its sibling Nexon EV, the Curvv EV sports a multifunction steering wheel that features an illuminated brand logo at the centre. However, the steering wheel has a distinctive design. The Tata Curvv EV will be available in five personas - Samrt, Pure, Creative, Accomplished and Empowered.

The large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, paired with an all-digital instrument cluster with JBL sound system with 9 speakers and a layered dashboard enhances the premium look inside the cabin. The infotainment system gets Tata's Arcade.ev. This allows the passengers to access to several OTT platforms such as Hotstar, Prime Video and YouTube. The Tata Curvv EV further gets Spotify, Park+, Audible and Amazon Music with the arcade.ev. The EV further gets 10.2 inch digital intsrument cluster.

Another key feature inside the cabin is the panoramic sunroof, eletronic parking brake, ambient lighting, V2V and V2L charging among others. Other notable features of the Tata Curvv EV include ADAS level 2 with 20 features, powered tailage and many more. Interestingly, the Tata Curvv EV gets something called AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System). With this, the Tata Curvv EV produces sound alerts when under 20 kmph.

Furthermore, Tata Motors is also introducing Tata.ev Originals accesories package for the Tata Curvv EV. This will include more than 60 accesories like floor mats, pet sheets, heated blanket, wireless coffee maker and more, and will have two years of warranty.

