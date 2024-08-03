Citroen Basalt unveiled: Five key highlights

Citroen has recently unveiled the Basalt SUV, their fourth SUV model from the C-Cubed program, specifically catering to the Indian and South American market. It is positioned within a new coupe-SUV category, and while it is pitted against traditional mid-size SUVs such as the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, it will directly compete with the Tata Curvv upon the latter’s launch. While details about the launch date are yet to be confirmed, here is a look at five key highlights from the Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV showcase:

The Citroen Basalt is a mid-size SUV that will be a part of a whole new coupe-SUV segment, directly competing with the Tata Curvv. The Basalt shares i

1 Exterior and colour options: The Basalt SUV is being offered in six different colour options for the Indian SUV market, and Citroen has stated that it will also feature two distinct alloy wheel designs that depend on the specific trim chosen. The Basalt exterior design is consistent with the design sketches and renders that we have seen till now. It comes with a 2.64-metre wheelbase and features matte black wheel arch cladding.

2 Built on the C-Cubed platform: The Basalt is the third model in Citroen’s C-Cubed program which was launched specifically to target the markets of India and South America. The Basalt coupe-SUV is built on the Smart Car Platform, alongside the likes of the C3 and the C3 Aircross, and it shares certain features with the Aircross.

3 Interior: The Basalt receives a new HVAC control panel with auto AC and rear AC vents, and the second row further receives segment-first adjustable thigh support. The cabin is further fitted with a wireless charger, six airbags, and centre armrests for both rows. The 10.25-inch floating infotainment display has been carried over from the C3 Aircross and there is a seven-inch fully digital driver's instrument cluster available for higher spec versions. The Basalt is further claimed to provide 470-litres of boot space.

4 Powertrain options: Citroen is offering the Basalt coupe-SUV with two 1.2-litre petrol power units. The naturally aspirated engine is limited to a five-speed manual transmission and is able to generate 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The second power unit is turbocharged to make 110 bhp of power and comes with two gearbox options. The six-speed manual allows for 190 Nm of torque and with the six-speed torque converter, the Basalt provides 205 Nm of torque.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Safety and fuel efficiency: Citroen claims that the NA power unit will offer 18 kmpl, while the turbocharged engine will offer 19.5 kmpl with the manual and 18.7 kmpl with the TC. The Citroen Basalt will feature six airbags, an electronic stability program, hill hold assist, and TPMs as standard.

First Published Date: