Check out Tata Curvv EV with 500 km of range

Tata showcased the Curvv EV back in 2022
It is based on Tata's Gen2 architecture
The battery pack will be larger than Nexon EV's 30.2 kWh unit.
It is expected to deliver a claimed range of around 500 km.
Eventually, the internal combustion version of the Curvv will also go on sale in the Indian market.
The ICE-version was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023
The coupe SUV features brand's new design philosophy which we have seen on the Nexon, Safari and Harrier as well.
The interior will be minimalistic and will feature a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.
As of now, the power and torque output of Curvv EV are not revealed.
Tata might use a different name for the production-spec model