Skoda Enyaq facelift teased again ahead of global debut, India launch in 2025

Skoda Enyaq is one of the most interesting upcoming electric cars in India. Slated to launch in India in 2025, the Skoda Enyaq is ready for a facelift. The Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group has teased the upcoming facelifted iteration of its first-ever electric car ahead of its global debut in early 2025. The auto OEM had teased a few design sketches earlier this month revealing the design philosophy and some of the styling elements of the EV. However, the latest teaser image has revealed the lighting pattern of the upcoming electric car's front profile.

As the teaser suggests the upcoming Skoda Enyaq facelift will get a uniquely designed LED daytime running light (DRL) that will span the entire width of the EV. On the other hand, the headlamps will be positioned slightly lower at both ends of the electric car.

Skoda Enyaq facelift: Key expectations

Skoda Enyaq facelift will incorporate the automaker's Modern Solid design language. It would sport the contemporary Skoda grille. The automaker has been known for incorporating sharp and crisp lines in its car designs over the last few years and this same strategy will continue in the upcoming Enyaq facelift as well. As the latest teaser image has suggested, the Skoda Enyaq facelift will come with low-set LED projector headlamps and a large KLED DRL spanning the width of the front profile. Expect the EV to feature LED taillights connected by a sleek LED strip running through the width of the tailgate. Also, the wheels would sport aero designs.

Skoda has big plans for India for 2025

Skoda is planning big for the Indian market in 2025. The automaker is planning to bring the facelift iterations of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. Besides that, it is planning to introduce the Elroq as well. Also, the Enyaq EV is on the card for the Indian market. Besides that, Skoda will showcase the new Superb, the new Kodiaq, and the latest-generation Octavia RS at the upcoming Bhyarat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

