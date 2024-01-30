HT Auto
Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV to make India debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

30 Jan 2024
  • The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV will debut at the inaugural edition of the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo with the launch to follow in the coming weeks.
Skoda Enyaq iV
The Skoda Enyaq iV is likely to arrive by March this year and India is expected to get the 80x variant with a 77 kWh battery pack
Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd. (SAVWIPL) will be participating in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 and the group brand plans to showcase both internal combustion and electric vehicles at the show. The automaker has confirmed that several of the VW Group brands will be in attendance and Skoda Auto India will unveil the Enyaq iV electric SUV at the event’s inaugural edition. The 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo is scheduled between February 1-3 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Skoda Enyaq iV made its global debut in 2022 and has been on the cards for the Indian market for a while now. Its arrival at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 will align with the brand’s previous commitment to bringing the model in the last quarter of FY2024. The launch is likely to take place before April this year.

Skoda Enyaq iV
The Skoda Enyaq could be joined by the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX and Lamborghini Revuelto at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, alongside other VW Group cars (Reuters)
Skoda Enyaq iV
The Skoda Enyaq could be joined by the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX and Lamborghini Revuelto at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, alongside other VW Group cars (Reuters)

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be the Czech car maker’s new flagship offering in India. The electric SUV is slightly smaller than the Kodiaq and is expected to arrive in the Enyaq iV 80x variant powered by a 77 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors, one on each axle, tuned for a combined output of 261 bhp. The electric SUV promises a range of 513 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge and supports DC fast charging up to 125 kW.

Other features will include the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, digital screens for the instrument console and infotainment system and leatherette upholstery in the cabin. The Skoda Enyaq iV could share space with the Volkswagen ID. 4 GTX, which could also be in attendance. Both models are based on the MEB platform that also underpins the Audi Q4 e-tron.

The Skoda Enyaq iV will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) initially, but local assembly could be on the cards based on demand. The electric SUV will take on offerings like the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and more. Apart from the Enyaq iV, SAVWIPL is also expected to showcase the Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian brand’s first hybrid supercar.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2024, 18:58 PM IST
Kodiaq Skoda Enyaq Skoda Enyaq iV Skoda Auto India Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 Bharat Mobility

