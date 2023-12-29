Skoda Enyaq electric SUV spotted in India ahead of 2024 launch. Check details

Skoda Auto India has been testing the Enyaq electric SUV on Indian roads for quite some time now. It is expected that they will launch it in the Indian market by mid-2024. At first, Enyaq will come to India as a Completely Built Unit which means it would be priced high. However, Skoda did confirm that if the demand is quite high then they might consider Completely Knocked Down assembly. The brand will be testing the market response with the Enyaq and then work on its future plans for electric vehicles. Skoda Enyaq will be going against the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in the Indian market.

Skoda Enyaq shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4. The electric SUV will launch next year in the Indian market.

The Enyaq is underpinned by Volkswagen Group's MEB platform which is a dedicated electric skateboard platform. Many manufacturers are now using such platforms as they maximise interior space by positioning the wheels at the corners while the battery pack serves as the floorboard. The wheelbase measures 2,765 mm while other dimensions are 4,648 mm, 1,877 mm and 1,618 mm in length, width and height respectively. So, it is slightly smaller than Skoda's current flagship, the Kodiaq. However, where Kodiaq comes with three rows, the Enyaq is strictly a two-row vehicle.

Skoda sells Enyaq in various configurations in the global market. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sarthak Shewale)

In the global market, Enyaq is offered in five versions, it is expected that India will get Enyaq 80. It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack that can deliver a WLTP claimed range of 500 km. It uses an electric motor that is mounted on the rear axle so it is a rear-wheel drive vehicle. The max power output is rated at 200 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 310 Nm. The Enyaq 80 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The cabin of the Enyaq iV is loaded on the feature front and you also get a more luxurious lounge trim for a more premium look. Highlights include the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit with head-up display, leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, sunroof and more.

