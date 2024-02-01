HT Auto
Skoda Enyaq EV showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 13:00 PM
  • Skoda Auto India is showcasing the new Enyaq EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, its first electric vehicle for the Indian market.
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. While the stall has several cars from the group, the highlight is the new Enyaq EV which the manufacturer will launch in the future. The Enyaq will be the first electric vehicle from Skoda for the Indian market.

The Enyaq that is showcased at the Expo is the 85 version. It comes with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that can produce a max power output of 282 bhp. According to Skoda, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The battery pack is an 82 kWh unit that takes 28 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. According to WLTP, the driving range on a single charge is 565 km.

Some of the features on offer will be the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, digital screens for the instrument console and infotainment system and leatherette upholstery in the cabin. The Skoda Enyaq iV could share space with the Volkswagen ID. 4 GTX, which could also be in attendance.

Also Read : Skoda Enyaq electric SUV spotted in India ahead of 2024 launch. Check details

Both models are based on the MEB platform that also underpins the Audi Q4 e-tron. MEB platform is built from the ground-up and developed specially for electric vehicles. It is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are positioned at the corners while the floor comprises of the battery pack. This helps in opening a cabin space and eliminating transmission tunnel.

The Skoda Enyaq will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) initially, but local assembly could be on the cards based on demand. The electric crossover will take on offerings like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2024, 12:54 PM IST
EV6 e-tron Enyaq EV Bharat Mobility Global Expo electric vehicles Skoda Skoda Auto india Skoda Auto

