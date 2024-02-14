Global NCAP has released Nexon facelift's crash test rating.
The Nexon Facelift has scored five stars in GNCAP Crash test.
It scored scored 32.22 points out of 34 in adult protection and 44.52 points out of 49 in child protection.
The first generation of Nexon was the first Indian car to score a five-star rating in the GNCAP crash test back in 2018.
The bodyshell integrity and footwell area were reported as stable by Global NCAP and the Nexon was also equipped with side impact protection doors.
The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s and passenger’s chests showed adequate protection.
The driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver’s tibias showed adequate protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.
In terms of side protection, the head, abdomen and pelvis showed good protection, chest showed adequate protection.
The Nexon meets UN127 and GTR9 requirements for pedestrian protection as standard. The model also complies with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements and offers seatbelt reminders in all seating positions.