Simple OneS: Does the more affordable Simple scooter get enough to captivate Indian buyers?
- The Simple OneS electric scooter offers an 181 km range, 8.5kW motor, smart features, advanced safety and sporty design at ₹1,39,999.
The Indian electric two-wheeler market is growing rapidly with companies continuously offering feature-rich and better performing scooters at affordable prices. Simple Energy recently launched its Simple OneS, a more affordable yet powerful version of its flagship Simple One electric scooter. The scooter has been priced at ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom, including charger).
Manufactured at Simple Energy’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, the OneS comes in four stylish colors: Brazen Black, Grace White, Azure Blue, and Namma Red. With enhancements in range, features, and overall riding experience, it aims to compete with popular electric scooters like the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.
Here are the five key highlights that make the Simple OneS stand out in the Indian EV market:
Aesthetics play a crucial role in a scooter’s appeal, and the OneS offers a sporty, modern design. It features a sharp LED headlight for a futuristic look, angular body panels and a sloping seat with a raised tail section for a stylish appearance. The scooter's lightweight construction and aerodynamic design help it be more manoeuvrable and efficient on city roads.
One of the most crucial factors for any EV buyer is the range, and Simple Energy has focused on delivering an impressive 181 km on a single charge. This is a 21 km increase compared to its previous Dot One model, ensuring riders can travel longer distances without frequent recharges.
The 3.7 kWh fixed battery pack powers the scooter efficiently and supports fast charging, making it a practical option for daily commuting. With an estimated charging time of 3-4 hours, users can quickly recharge the battery at home or at a public charging station.
The Simple OneS is equipped with an 8.5 kW electric motor, delivering a strong peak torque of 72 Nm. This allows the scooter to achieve an impressive 0-40 kmph acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds when riding in Sonic mode.
With a top speed of 105 kmph, the OneS ensures a fun ride for those looking for a zippy and powerful electric scooter.
Modern electric scooters are expected to offer smart connectivity and the Simple OneS does not disappoint. It features a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that provides essential riding data and supports Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration.
Additional tech features include turn-by-turn navigation for easy route planning, over-the-air (OTA) updates for continuous software improvements, app connectivity to monitor vehicle status and battery percentage, customisable themes to personalize the display interface and 5G SIM support with Wi-Fi access for seamless internet connectivity. These features ensure riders stay connected and informed while enjoying their ride.
Safety is crucial in electric two-wheelers and the OneS comes with some that help it in the area. It gets find my vehicle that helps locate the scooter in crowded areas, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), regenerative braking system, rapid braking system for quick stopping power and better control, park assist which helps with forward and reverse movement for easy parking. These safety features make the OneS a reliable and secure option for daily commuters.
