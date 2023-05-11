Royal Enfield confirms working on electric motorcycle

While announcing its financial results, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director confirmed that Royal Enfield is working on an electric motorcycle. It is being co-developed with Stark Future. The brand has a strategic partnership with Stark Future as they invested € 50 million in the company. As of now, it is not confirmed when this new electric motorcycle will be launched. However, there is a possibility that it is unveiled next year.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd said “We are also making confident strides in our EV journey as we’ve made considerable progress on our EV motorcycle plans and also had a great start to our partnership with Stark Future"

Apart from this, Royal Enfield is focusing on making batteries and motors in-house. So, there is a possibility that even the BMS or Battery Management System is also made by them. The brand is also working on signing up new supply partners and setting up production lines. What is expected from Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle is a neo-retro design but with modern touches.

B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield said “Our focus as of now is working with supply partners in signing up with them on technology. We are setting up a particular area in which we will start off the initial production line for EVs but we also secluded one more land for when the volume goes up we can set up a production line there. What we want to do in-house is the battery and the motors which are currently being worked upon. It will take some time, within 6 to 8 months, we should have a bit more clarity. "

Apart from this, the Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350 last year and Super Meteor 650 this year. Both motorcycles are well received with the Hunter 350 being quite popular as it is quite affordable and is appealing to the youth and people who want to ride the motorcycle mostly within city limits. On the other hand, the Super Meteor 650 is a proper cruiser made for munching miles on the highways

B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield said “With the launch of our new motorcycles, the Hunter 350 and Super Meteor 650, we have been able to bring in a completely new set of consumers into the Royal Enfield community. It has been remarkable to meet and engage with some of these riders, and leads us to strongly believe that our product strategy and proposition is in the right direction and is catering to what consumers want."

