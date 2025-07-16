Copyright © HT Media Limited
Range Rover Electric to skip frunk despite many EV makers marketing it as a key USP

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jul 2025, 10:25 am
Why put a storage compartment at a place that requires the user to lean against the dirtiest part to put stuff in? Exactly, this is the philosophy that is driving the luxury British car marque Land Rover to skip something that many carmakers market as one of the USPs in their electric vehicles. The Tata Motors-owned luxury auto OEM is working on the fully electric Range Rover, which will not have a front trunk, popularly dubbed as frunk.

Unlike many automakers that offer a front trunk in their electric vehicles in place of an engine in a conventional fossil fuel car, the Range Rover EV will not feature one. In an interaction with the Australian automotive magazine CarExpert, the Range Rover Electric's chief engineer, Lynfel Owen, explained why the first Range Rover EV won't have a supplementary front cargo area.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The automaker reportedly surveyed customers on this matter, and the consensus was that the rear luggage space was sufficient. Owen confirmed that the rear cargo space will match that of the ICE-powered SUV, with no need to raise the floor to accommodate the 117-kWh battery pack. However, consumer feedback was not the only reason behind Land Rover's decision to skip the front trunk. “Why would I want to lean against the dirtiest part of the car to put stuff?" said Own.

Removal of the front trunk for the upcoming Range Rover Electric comes as a shift in the design philosophy of the automaker. Jaguar Land Rover took a different approach with the I-Pace, which offered a small 27-litre capacity front trunk in that EV, which was discontinued late last year. The I-Pace struggled with reliability and frequently ranked near the bottom of customer satisfaction surveys.

The upcoming Range Rover Electric will pack the 344 prismatic cells in a double-stacked layout, which will not allow the automaker to offer the EV in a three-row seating configuration as there won't be much space. However, the battery packing will not impact the rear storage.

Speaking about the EV, Own said that it will come with go-anywhere capabilities. “This is still a Range Rover. It is not an EV. There really isn’t another EV out there doing what this car does. Not at this level of off-road ability with this type of luxury," he added.

The Range Rover Electric's world premiere is scheduled for later in 2025, with deliveries expected to kick off next year.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2025, 10:25 am IST
TAGS: Range Rover Land Rover Range Rover EV Range Rover electric electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
