Komaki Ranger: Here's what is new in the updated version of the electric two-wheeler

Komaki Electric has launched the latest iteration of its popular electric cruiser — the Komaki Ranger with upgrades in design, comfort, performance and technology. As the electric two-wheeler market in India heats up, Komaki aims to grab attention with this updated model that’s designed to offer long-distance cruising with the benefits of clean, electric mobility. Here are five key highlights that make the new Komaki Ranger a strong contender in the EV segment.

1 Design and features In terms of design and ergonomics, the new Komaki Ranger receives several updates that enhance rider comfort and visual appeal. It now features a transparent front windscreen that not only improves aerodynamics but also adds to the motorcycle’s classic cruiser vibe. The 7.0-inch full-colour TFT display serves as the digital instrument cluster, offering clear readouts for speed, battery level, range, and other crucial data. The seat has been revamped for improved cushioning, making long-distance riding more comfortable. Practicality has been improved with the addition of 50-litre storage space, ideal for carrying luggage or daily essentials. The extra LED headlamp boosts visibility during night rides, while the dual sound pipes with flame effect provide a unique, eye-catching aesthetic that mimics the feel of an ICE cruiser.

2 One of the biggest selling points of the updated Komaki Ranger is its claimed riding range of up to 250 km on a single charge. This makes it one of the highest range electric motorcycles currently available in the Indian market. It’s particularly appealing to users looking for a practical electric two-wheeler for intercity travel, weekend getaways, or long daily commutes. The battery takes about four hours to fully charge, which is quite reasonable for a motorcycle offering such long-distance capability. This extended range significantly reduces range anxiety — a major concern for EV buyers.

3 Performance and battery The updated Ranger comes equipped with a next-generation LiFePO (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery, which offers multiple advantages such as enhanced thermal stability, longer lifecycle, better safety and lower maintenance compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Komaki claims that this battery tech ensures a more durable and long-lasting performance even with regular usage. The electric motor is capable of pushing the motorcycle to a top speed of 80 kmph which is sufficient for city commuting and occasional highway cruising. This performance makes the Ranger one of the few electric motorcycles that combine power, range and safety.

4 The Komaki Ranger is now offered in two distinct variants — Base Model and Fully Loaded. The Base Model is priced at ₹1.40 lakh, while the Fully Loaded version costs ₹1.50 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). This pricing positions it as one of the most affordable cruiser-style electric motorcycles in India. The Fully Loaded variant offers additional features that enhance the rider’s experience, making it ideal for those who seek more premium feel without spending a fortune. Bookings for both variants can be made through Komaki’s official website or by visiting authorized dealerships.

5 Warranty To make ownership worry-free, Komaki is offering a three-year or 30,000 km warranty on the core components — the battery, motor, and controller. This warranty is a strong indicator of the brand’s confidence in the quality and durability of its product. In addition, the charger comes with a one-year warranty, covering all the key elements of the vehicle's electric powertrain. These warranties make the Komaki Ranger a secure long-term investment for customers venturing into the world of electric motorcycles for the first time.

