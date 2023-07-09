Ola S1 Air electric scooter put to test ahead of launch in July

Ola Electric has shared on video on Twitter, showing the S1 Air electric scooter being put to test on the tarmac ahead of its launch this month. Various S1 Air scooters in different hues can be seen riding along each other on the tarmac. Riders can be seen speeding and tilting their scooters as they race alongside each other, showcasing their abilities.

The company has already confirmed that the deliveries and test rides of the scooter will commence in July while the OEM has already started receiving bookings, but the purchase window, is yet to open. The scooter is expected to be priced from ₹84,999 and go up to ₹109,000 (ex-showroom).

The S1 Air is expected to be capable of running at a top speed of 85 kmph and delivering a per charge range of up to 165 km. In terms of design, the Ola S1 Air looks identical to the S1 and S1 Pro. It will be made available in five dual-tone paint themes - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

In a separate development, Ola Electric has started setting up its second facility in India, which it is promising to be the country's biggest battery manufacturing plant. The cell Gigafactory, spread across 115 acres, is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and promises to have a production capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum at full capacity.

It will begin its operations early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh which will be further expanded in phases. The factory will be capable of producing battery cells that will go into electric vehicles as well as other battery solutions. The new Gigafcatory will play a crucial role in Ola Electric's EV journey as the OEM aims to become a holistic player in the segment.

