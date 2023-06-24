Ola Electric begins construction of country's largest Gigafcatory

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 24, 2023

The company has installed the first pillar at its upcoming cell Gigafactory 

This will be its second manufacturing facility in the country

It is spread across 115 acres, is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

 At full capacity, it will have a production capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum

 Check product page

It will begin its operations early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh 

The capacity will be further expanded in phases

India currently does not have its own battery cell manufacturing at a large scale

The new Gigafcatory will play a crucial role in supporting local EV battery production

 It will also play a crucial role in Ola Electric's EV journey 
For detailed report...
Click Here