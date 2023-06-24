Ola Electric begins construction of country's largest Gigafcatory

The company has installed the first pillar at its upcoming cell Gigafactory
This will be its second manufacturing facility in the country
It is spread across 115 acres, is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu
At full capacity, it will have a production capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum
It will begin its operations early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh
The capacity will be further expanded in phases
India currently does not have its own battery cell manufacturing at a large scale
The new Gigafcatory will play a crucial role in supporting local EV battery production
It will also play a crucial role in Ola Electric's EV journey