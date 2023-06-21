HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Starts Setting Up Its Second Facility In India

Ola Electric starts setting up its second facility in India

Ola Electric on Wednesday announced that it has installed the first pillar at its upcoming Gigafactory in India, which will be its second facility here. The facility is being touted to be the largest EV cell factory in India and the manufacturer is also likely to come up with new product lines there, at a later stage.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 17:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ola Electric's upcoming battery cell Gigafactory in India.
Ola Electric's upcoming battery cell Gigafactory in India.

The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to post a few images and a video of the facility. The video showed the installation process of the first pillar of the factory. “Installed our first pillar at the Ola Gigafactory. So proud and excited about the work our team is doing to make India a global EV hub and #endICEAge!!" he wrote. “Got lots of wishes, thank you! Rukna nahi, thakna nahi!! " he added.

Also Read : This is the most affordable Ola electric scooter that you can buy

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
₹ 86,700 - 87,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The new Gigafcatory will play a crucial role in Ola Electric's EV journey as the OEM aims to become a holistic player in the segment. Besides two-wheelers, it is already working on four-wheelers and manufacturing batteries will be another feather in its hat. The local production of battery cells should help curb supply chain constraints and lower the cost of EVs.

The cell Gigafactory, spread across 115 acres, is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and promises to have a production capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum at full capacity. It will begin its operations early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh which will be further expanded in phases. The factory will be capable of producing battery cells that will go into electric vehicles as well as other battery solutions.

India does not have its own battery cell manufacturing so far at a large scale in order to compete with players from China, Taiwan and South Korea. The Indian government is also pushing for electric mobility and has offered incentives under the PLI scheme to those venturing into this sector including producing batteries.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 17:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola Cell Gigafactory Ola Gigafactory
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city