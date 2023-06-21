This is the most affordable Ola electric scooter that you can buy

Published Jun 21, 2023

The S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's line-up. It has an introductory price of 1.10 lakh

It gets conventional twin telescopic forks in the front with drum brakes. At the rear, there are twin shock absorbers

The hub motor's peak power is 4.5 kW and rated motor power is 2.7 kW

The S1 AIr has a top speed of 85 kmph

It has 34 litres of underseat storage

The IDC certified range of S1 Air is 125 km

The battery capacity of the S1 Air is 3 kWh

There is a 7 inch digital touchscreen to control various functions of the scooter
