This is the most affordable Ola electric scooter that you can buy

The S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's line-up. It has an introductory price of ₹1.10 lakh
It gets conventional twin telescopic forks in the front with drum brakes. At the rear, there are twin shock absorbers
The hub motor's peak power is 4.5 kW and rated motor power is 2.7 kW
The S1 AIr has a top speed of 85 kmph
It has 34 litres of underseat storage
The IDC certified range of S1 Air is 125 km
The battery capacity of the S1 Air is 3 kWh
There is a 7 inch digital touchscreen to control various functions of the scooter