HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Pro To Get Two New Colour Schemes: Details

Ola S1 Pro to get two new colour schemes: Details

Ola Electric has announced that they will be launching two new colour schemes for their electric scooters in July. The teaser has not revealed the names of the colours but it seems like there will be a new Neon Green and a Blue colour scheme. The manufacturer will introduce the new colours at an upcoming event that will happen in July. The date of the event has not yet been announced. However, there will be another event that is expected to happen sometime later this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 09:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of Ola S1 Pro used for representational purposes only.
Image of Ola S1 Pro used for representational purposes only.

As of now, the upcoming S1 Air is offered in four colour schemes, the S1 is sold in 11 colours while the S1 Pro gets 12 colour options. The S1 Air is the most affordable scooter and will be launching in July, the S1 is the mid-spec scooter whereas the S1 Pro is the current flagship of Ola Electric.

At the upcoming event, Ola Electric will be unveiling a new product as well. As of now, nothing is known about it. It could be a new electric scooter which is shown in the teaser but it does look exactly like the other S1s. There is also a possibility that it is an electric motorcycle, the brand has been benchmarking some of the motorcycles and recently, a patent image of their electric car was also leaked.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
₹ 86,700 - 87,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Ola Electric to launch a new electric scooter in July, teases ahead of debut

Ola Electric will start deliveries of the S1 Air in July. The S1 Air will be the entry-level scooter in the manufacturer's line-up. It will be offered with a 3 kWh battery pack and a 4.5 kW electric motor. It will have a top speed of 85 kmph and a claimed riding range of 125 km on a single charge. In terms of differences, the S1 Air gets twin telescopic forks in the front and a single-piece grab rail. Moreover, there is also a flat floorboard which is more practical than the curved floorboard of the S1 and S1 Pro. The reservations of the S1 Air are open for 999 and it is priced at 1.10 lakh. It is important to note that this is an introductory price.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1 Air S1 S1 Pro electric vehicle EVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city