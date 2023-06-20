HT Auto
Ola Electric To Launch A New Electric Scooter In July, Teases Ahead Of Debut

Ola Electric to launch a new electric scooter in July, teases ahead of debut

India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has announced that it will launch a new electric scooter in July. The EV maker will reveal details about the upcoming electric scooter nearer to the official debut. This will be the fourth electric two-wheeler from Ola Electric and will add to its portfolio which consists of the S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters. The EV maker shared a teaser of the upcoming model ahead of its official unveiling next month.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 09:18 AM
Ola Electric has teased its upcoming new electric scooter which will make its debut in July.
Ola Electric's upcoming electric scooter is likely to be different from the models it sells currently. Very few details about the upcoming electric scooter is known at this point. Ola Electric has not revealed much about the new e-scooter. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, took to social media to only confirm that it will be a brand new model. He wrote, “Announcing our next product event in July. Calling it the endICEAge show, Part 1. Part 1 of the show would end ICE age in scooters! With S1 Pro, S1 Air and maybe one more thing!"

Ola Electric will also start delivery of its S1 Air electric scooter from July. Ola S1 Air is the most affordable version of the Ola S1 electric scooter. The Ola S1 Air electric scooter will be available with a 3kWh battery pack, priced at 1.10 lakh. The S1 Air will come with a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 125 km on a single charge. In terms of design, the Ola S1 Air looks identical to the S1 and S1 Pro. This electric scooter is available in five dual-tone paint themes - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

Ola Electric's existing lineup of electric scooters include the S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air. After the reduction in subsidies under FAME II scheme, the prices of Ola electric scooters now start from 1.10 lakh for the S1 Air, 1.30 lakh for the S1, and 1.40 lakh for the S1 Pro. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru, including the revised FAME II subsidy.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 09:18 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1 Pro Si Air Electric vehicle EVs
