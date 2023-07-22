Want an affordable Ola electric scooter? Check out the S1 Air

Ola Electric is all-set to launch the its most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market.
The scooter is called the S1 Air and the purchase window will be opened on July 28th with deliveries starting in August.
Ola says that they have tested the scooter for over 5 lakh kilometres
The battery pack on the scooter will have a size of 3 kWh. Ola Electric is claiming a certified range of 125 km on a single charge.
It comes with telescopic forks in the front instead of a monoshock.
Ola S1 Air will come with a hub motor instead of a belt drive that is being used on the S1 and S1 Pro.
There will be three riding modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sports. The scooter has a top speed of 85 kmph.
There will be a touchscreen instrument cluster that show various information to the rider