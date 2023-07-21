S1 Air electric scooter has been tested for over 5 lakh km, claims Ola Electric

Ola Electric is preparing to host an event this month where they will be making a couple of announcements. The biggest of them all will be launching its most affordable electric scooter, the S1 Air. The manufacturer recently shared a post on its social media where they are claiming that the S1 Air has been tested for over 5 lakh kilometres.

Ola S1 Air will come with a hub motor instead of a belt drive that is being used on the S1 and S1 Pro. Originally, the S1 Air was announced with a 2.7 kW motor but Ola upgraded it to a 4.5 kW unit. The battery pack on the scooter will have a size of 3 kWh. Ola Electric is claiming a certified range of 125 km on a single charge. Ola has not announced the charging time. There will be three riding modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sports. The scooter has a top speed of 85 kmph.

There are some differences between the S1 and the S1 Air. Ola had to cut a few features to decrease the price of the electric scooter. It comes with telescopic forks in the front instead of a monoshock. At the rear, there is the same case, the monoshock has been replaced with twin shock absorbers. The disc brakes in the front and rear have been replaced with drum brakes. The curved spine that makes the S1 and S1 Pro a bit impractical has been replaced with a flat floor. The rear grab rail has also been replaced with a simpler unit.

The versatile Ola S1 Air.

Tested for over 5,00,000 km.

Go ahead. Make every ride, a joyride.

#EndICEAge pic.twitter.com/l72nOuOkMB — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) July 20, 2023

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ola Electric S1 ₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bajaj Pulsar 150 ₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Super Eco Super Eco S 2 ₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hero Electric Photon ₹86,391* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

In terms of looks, the S1 Air looks almost identical to the S1 and the S1 Pro. The LED Daytime Running Lamp, headlamp, front apron, body panels and rear tail light are carried over. t will be made available in five dual-tone paint themes - Coral Glam, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue and Liquid Silver.

First Published Date: