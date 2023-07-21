HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles S1 Air Electric Scooter Has Been Tested For Over 5 Lakh Km, Claims Ola Electric

S1 Air electric scooter has been tested for over 5 lakh km, claims Ola Electric

Ola Electric is preparing to host an event this month where they will be making a couple of announcements. The biggest of them all will be launching its most affordable electric scooter, the S1 Air. The manufacturer recently shared a post on its social media where they are claiming that the S1 Air has been tested for over 5 lakh kilometres.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2023, 12:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Screengrab of a video posted by Ola Electric shows the S1 Air being tested on the tarmac.
Screengrab of a video posted by Ola Electric shows the S1 Air being tested on the tarmac.

Ola S1 Air will come with a hub motor instead of a belt drive that is being used on the S1 and S1 Pro. Originally, the S1 Air was announced with a 2.7 kW motor but Ola upgraded it to a 4.5 kW unit. The battery pack on the scooter will have a size of 3 kWh. Ola Electric is claiming a certified range of 125 km on a single charge. Ola has not announced the charging time. There will be three riding modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sports. The scooter has a top speed of 85 kmph.

There are some differences between the S1 and the S1 Air. Ola had to cut a few features to decrease the price of the electric scooter. It comes with telescopic forks in the front instead of a monoshock. At the rear, there is the same case, the monoshock has been replaced with twin shock absorbers. The disc brakes in the front and rear have been replaced with drum brakes. The curved spine that makes the S1 and S1 Pro a bit impractical has been replaced with a flat floor. The rear grab rail has also been replaced with a simpler unit.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 85.1 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 85.41 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85.5 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹86,391**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of looks, the S1 Air looks almost identical to the S1 and the S1 Pro. The LED Daytime Running Lamp, headlamp, front apron, body panels and rear tail light are carried over. t will be made available in five dual-tone paint themes - Coral Glam, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue and Liquid Silver.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2023, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1 Air Ola electric vehicles EVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.