Ola's MoveOS 4 to come with Tamper Alert. Check it out

Ola Electric is currently working on launching the MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has rolled out the new software to the beta testers and the stable build is expected to roll in the second half of the next month. Now, Ola Electric has released a new teaser that shows MoveOS 4's tamper alert feature in action.

The Tamper Alert function will work by showing a warning on the screen when it detects a movement of the scooter while it is locked. Then the electric scooter will send a notification to the owner's phone through the Ola Electric application. The owner can then track the scooter or deactivate the alert.

If someone is interested in testing out these features, then he or she can sign up for the beta testing of the MoveOS 4. However, it is important to note that the beta software can be buggy and a few features might not work as expected.

The Tamper Alert is not the only feature that is coming to the S1 electric scooters. Ola Electric has also added Ola Maps which is developed by the manufacturer themselves. Ola will also introduce Garage mode to the application, so a single application would be able to control several Ola Electric scooters.

Apart from this, there will be Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal and Concert mode as well. MoveOS 4 will also come with personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

Ola says that with the MoveOS 4, things like Hypercharging, document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response are faster. They have also improved features like regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well. The manufacturer will also be updating the application. It will now come with a dark mode OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode.

