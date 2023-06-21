Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric starts setting up its second facility in India

Ola Electric on Wednesday announced that it has installed the first pillar at its upcoming Gigafactory in India, which will be its second facility here. The facility is being touted to be the largest EV cell factory in India and the manufacturer is also likely to come up with new product lines there, at a later stage.

Deepika Agrawal
21 Jun 2023
Ola Electric's upcoming battery cell Gigafactory in India.

The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to post a few images and a video of the facility. The video showed the installation process of the first pillar of the factory. “Installed our first pillar at the Ola Gigafactory. So proud and excited about the work our team is doing to make India a global EV hub and #endICEAge!!" he wrote. “Got lots of wishes, thank you! Rukna nahi, thakna nahi!! " he added.

The new Gigafcatory will play a crucial role in Ola Electric's EV journey as the OEM aims to become a holistic player in the segment. Besides two-wheelers, it is already working on four-wheelers and manufacturing batteries will be another feather in its hat. The local production of battery cells should help curb supply chain constraints and lower the cost of EVs.

The cell Gigafactory, spread across 115 acres, is located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and promises to have a production capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum at full capacity. It will begin its operations early next year with an initial capacity of 5 GWh which will be further expanded in phases. The factory will be capable of producing battery cells that will go into electric vehicles as well as other battery solutions.

India does not have its own battery cell manufacturing so far at a large scale in order to compete with players from China, Taiwan and South Korea. The Indian government is also pushing for electric mobility and has offered incentives under the PLI scheme to those venturing into this sector including producing batteries.

