Ola Electric sells over 18,000 units of S1 Pro & S1 electric scooters in Jan'23

According to the Vahan portal as of 8th Feb 2023, Ola Electric has sold 18,274 units of electric vehicles. This number includes the sales figures of the S1 and the S1 Pro, the only models that Ola Electric is currently selling in the Indian market. Last year, the brand unveiled the S1 Air which will be the new most affordable electric scooter.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM
Ola S1 Air is lighter than the S1 Pro and weighs 99 kilos.
Apart from this, Ola Electric is also planning an event on the 9th. It is expected that the manufacturer will be opening up the purchase window for the S1 Air. When the scooter was unveiled, Ola Electric announced that the deliveries of the S1 Air will start in April 2023.

The brand is also offering up to 12,000 off on the S1 Pro, an exchange bonus of up to 4,000 and free Hypercharging for a year. There is also 50 per cent off on the Ola Care+ service subscription.

Also Read : Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details

Ola Electric is offering two subscription plans for its customers. There is Ola Care and Ola Care+. These are subscription-based plans which cost 1,999 and 2,999 respectively. There are various benefits that come with subscription plans. The Ola Care plan includes free labour on service, a theft assistance helpline and roadside and puncture assistance.

Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits include annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor & ambulance service.

The S1 Air will be the new product from Ola Electric. The brand claims that it would be able to cover around 100 km on a single charge from its 2.47 kWh battery pack. Powering the Ola S1 Air is a 4.5kW motor and it has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 Air S1 Pro electric vehicles electric scooters
