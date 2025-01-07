Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Okaya Ev Rebrands As Opg Mobility, Will Launch New Ev At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Okaya EV rebrands as OPG Mobility, will launch new EV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 15:34 PM
Follow us on:
  • Okaya EV will participate in Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 where they will showcase their new range of products.
Till now, Ferrato only had the Disruptor electric motorcycle in its potfolio.

Okaya EV has announced that they will be rebranding themselves into OPG Mobility. Under this new brand, there will be two sub-brands - Ferrato and OTTOPG. Ferrato will be dedicated to premium electric motorcycles and scooters whereas the OTTOPG will focus on passenger and cargo three-wheelers. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, OPG Mobility will launch its first product under the new branding and showcase its improved full range of electric vehicles.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 15:34 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrato Okaya EV Disruptor Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS