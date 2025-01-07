Okaya EV rebrands as OPG Mobility, will launch new EV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Okaya EV has announced that they will be rebranding themselves into OPG Mobility. Under this new brand, there will be two sub-brands - Ferrato and OTTOPG. Ferrato will be dedicated to premium electric motorcycles and scooters whereas the OTTOPG will focus on passenger and cargo three-wheelers. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, OPG Mobility will launch its first product under the new branding and showcase its improved full range of electric vehicles.
