Okaya EV to soon get new brand identity, will debut new products at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Okaya EV has announced that they are set to unveil a new brand identity soon. The manufacturer will not only unveil a new logo but also a new name. The new identity will be used for exclusively for its 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler portfolio. In fact, the brand will be unveiling new products at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The brand currently sells electric scooters as well as an electric motorcycle. The motorcycle is sold under Ferrato brand and it is called Disruptor. Okaya EV sells eight electric scooters in the Indian market. The brand currently has Freedum, Faast F2F, Faast F3, Motofaast, Faast F2B, ClassicIQ+, Faast F2T and Faast F4.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, ofOkaya EV, said: "As we welcome 2025, this new visual identity represents a transformative journey for Okaya EV. It is a bold statement of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering premium electric mobility solutions. This milestone sets the tone for an extraordinary year ahead, where we aim to empower our customers with smarter, greener, and more connected lifestyles. This unveiling is a testament to our vision of shaping the future of transportation in India and inspiring every journey with trust, quality, and innovation."

Ferrato Disruptor

Ferrato Disruptor is priced at ₹1.60 lakh ex-showroom and is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore. The Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a peak torque output of 228 Nm and a nominal torque of 45 Nm. Ferrato has stated that the top speed of this motorcycle will be 95 kmph.

The fixed battery pack measures 3.97 kWh and can deliver a riding range of 129 km on a single charge which should be enough for daily city commutes. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged from zero per cent in five hours. The e-bike further gets three riding modes namely, eco, city and sports. These riding modes can be toggled via a switch located on the handlebar.

