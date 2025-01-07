HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 7, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 7, 2025: 'Lost year': Germany electric car sales go into reverse and this is why

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 09:28 AM
Latest news on January 7, 2025: After years of growth, the EV demand lost its momentum as the German economy struggled and key subsidies were withdrawn.
Latest news on January 7, 2025: After years of growth, the EV demand lost its momentum as the German economy struggled and key subsidies were withdrawn.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
07 Jan 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: 'Lost year': Germany electric car sales go into reverse and this is why

  • Germany's electric vehicle sales declined significantly in 2024, with registrations down 27.4 per cent. Contributing factors include the end of subsidies, high prices, and increased competition from China.
Read the full story here

07 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Afeela 1 electric car, co-developed by Honda and Sony, launched at CES 2025. Check range, battery, features and more

  • Afeela 1 has been launched at a price of $89,900, roughly converted to about 77 lakh.
Read the full story here

07 Jan 2025, 08:54 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: MG Windsor EV prices hiked by ₹50,000, now starts at ₹…

  • The Windsor EV is the third electric vehicle from JSW MG Motor India. It sits between the Comet EV and the ZS EV.
Read the full story here

07 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: EV sales plummet in Germany, helps UK become Europe's largest electric car market

  • EV sales in Germany fell more than a quarter to 3.80 lakh last year compared to 3.81 lakh sold in the UK, where EV registrations surged 21%.
Read the full story here

07 Jan 2025, 07:42 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Watch: Maruti Suzuki Alto proves its mettle, beats mighty Mahindra Thar, Gypsy and Jimny in icy hill climb

  • A viral video shared on Instagram shows while Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggle to clip an ice-covered road in the high mountains, the Alto effortlessly climbs the same path.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 07:42 AM IST

