Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 7, 2025: 'Lost year': Germany electric car sales go into reverse and this is why
Latest news on January 7, 2025: After years of growth, the EV demand lost its momentum as the German economy struggled and key subsidies were withdrawn.
07 Jan 2025, 09:28 AM IST
- Germany's electric vehicle sales declined significantly in 2024, with registrations down 27.4 per cent. Contributing factors include the end of subsidies, high prices, and increased competition from China.
07 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST
- Afeela 1 has been launched at a price of $89,900, roughly converted to about ₹77 lakh.
07 Jan 2025, 08:54 AM IST
- The Windsor EV is the third electric vehicle from JSW MG Motor India. It sits between the Comet EV and the ZS EV.
07 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST
- EV sales in Germany fell more than a quarter to 3.80 lakh last year compared to 3.81 lakh sold in the UK, where EV registrations surged 21%.
07 Jan 2025, 07:42 AM IST
- A viral video shared on Instagram shows while Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy struggle to clip an ice-covered road in the high mountains, the Alto effortlessly climbs the same path.
First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 07:42 AM IST