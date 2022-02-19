Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Electric Vehicles Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999

Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999

The Meraki S7 by Ninety One Cycles comes equipped with a Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset and offers a 5-Mode Pedal Assist.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 10:41 AM
The Meraki S7 has been priced at ₹34,999 and competes with the other electric cycles in the market including the Hero Lectro's F2i.

Ninety One Cycles has launched the new Meraki S7 electric cycle in the Indian market. The bike has been priced at 34,999 and competes with the other electric cycles in the market including the Hero Lectro's F2i. 

The Meraki S7 by Ninety One Cycles comes equipped with a Shimano Tourney 7-Speed Gearset and offers a 5-Mode Pedal Assist.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Some other key features on the battery-powered cycle include its smart LCD with speed indication, 160mm disc brakes, and hi-traction Nylon Tyres. 

(Also Read: Hero Lectro F2i review: Premium electric cycle for adventure riders)

Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One said, “With Meraki S7, our objective is to introduce a well-designed, engineering-led E-bike to address the needs of urban mobility for the consumer looking to ride 30-40 kms per day. . We are among the few players in the industry, who are driving product innovation and we are confident that the addition of the all-new Meraki S7 will strengthen the E-bike portfolio and further enhance customer experience. The lock and key make it tamper-proof whereas E-brakes and throttle will enable safety and comfort."

Meanwhile, the company said that it has closed its Series A funding of ~US$ 30 million from marquee investors such as Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures. The ecycle maker further said that raised capital will be used to strengthen its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

(Also Read: Nexzu Mobility announces Bazinga e-cycles range starting at 49,445)

Vishal Chopra, Co-Founder and Head of Digital, Ninety One said, “Our products resonate with the aspirations of India’s millennials and Gen-Z.  At Ninety One, our focus has always been on disrupting the bicycle and E-bike category through new-age platforms and building a deep brand connection with our consumers. We have been investing in our omnichannel capabilities by making it seamless for our consumers to discover, consider and purchase Ninety One products across our digital (website and marketplaces) and offline channels."

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 10:38 AM IST
TAGS: Ninety One Cycles ecycles electric cycles EV EV Mobility
Related Stories
Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh
15 Feb 2022
Honda CB500X price slashed by 1 lakh in India
15 Feb 2022
BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at 65.50 lakh
17 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki expands subscription model, adds Kolkata to program
17 Feb 2022
BMW rolls out i4 electric car in Japan with 590-kms range on single charge
18 Feb 2022
Mercedes to launch 2022 Maybach S-Class in India on March 3
14 Feb 2022
XUV700 to Thar, Mahindra offers subscription model for its new SUVs
17 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS