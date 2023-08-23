This electric motorcycle has a 150 km on a single charge. Check it out

It has a 3.24 kWh battery pack that can deliver a range of 150 km on a single charge in Eco mode.
The top speed is limited to 45 kmph in Eco mode.
In the Normal mode, the top speed is increased to 65 kmph and the range falls to 100 km.
In the Sports mode, the top speed is bumped up to 85 kmph whereas the range falls to 80 kmph.
The battery pack takes 3 hours to charge from 0 to 75 per cent and 4.5 hours from 0-100 per cent.
The electric motor is a 3 kW unit which roughly translates to 4.02 bhp
There is a digital instrument cluster that shows all the important information to the rider.
Revolt is using LEDs for the headlight, tail light and turn indicators as well.
The rider can choose from four sounds and there is application connectivity on offer as well.