MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries commenced: 150 units handed over in a single day

MG Motor India has announced to have delivered 150 units of the recently launched Windsor EV Pro on a single day in Bengaluru. The deliveries for the MG Windsor Pro commenced on May 16, 2025. The EV was launched recently and secured 8,000 bookings in just 24 hours. It is the new top-end variant in Windsor's lineup and comes with several new features over the standard Windsor EV.

The MG Windsor Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹ 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is available for the first 8,000 consumers.

The MG Windsor Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is available for the first 8,000 consumers. Also, the EV is available with the battery-as-a-service (Baas) option as well, which enables consumers to buy it at a cost of ₹12.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). In this case, the buyer has to shell out an amount of ₹4.50 for each kilometre driven. With the introductory prices over, the Windsor Pro is priced at ₹18.09 lakh, ex-showroom, while with BaaS the prices are up to rs 13.10 lakh.

MG Windsor Pro: Design and features upgrades

The cabin has been treated to fresh dual-tone black and ivory interiors that provide a luxury feel to the new variant. The model also receives new diamond-cut alloy wheels that lend the variant a new appearance, unlike the aero wheels present on the lower variants. The MG Windsor Pro will be offered with three new colour options - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver.

Inside the cabin, the Windsor Pro features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8.8-inch digital driver display, panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, 9-speaker Infinity sound system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and six airbags. The Pro trim is also fitted with newer additions such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with Traffic Jam Assist, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, and much more. The model is already supplied with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging that adds greater versatility to the model.

MG Windsor Pro: Specs

Powering the MG Windsor Pro EV is a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack. It helps the electric powertrain to churn out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The electric vehicle is capable of running up to 449 kilometres on a single charge.

