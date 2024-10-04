HT Auto
Mg Windsor Ev Garners More Than 15,000 Bookings On First Day

MG Windsor EV garners more than 15,000 bookings on first day

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 15:33 PM
  • MG Motor started accepting bookings for the Windsor EV from October 3 for a token amount of 11,000.
Windsor EV
Windsor EV is an attempt to strike a balance between the practicality of a Comet EV and the premium value of the ZS EV. And then some more. Launched at a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.49 lakh, it can also be had for a base price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh (all ex-showroom) plus a battery rental program.
At its core is a 38 kWh battery pack that allows the MG Windsor EV to have a claimed range of around 330 kms. As such, it is significantly more capable of running long distances than the Comet but will not go as far as the ZS EV.
The Windsor EV also looks nothing like the Comet or the ZS. In fact, its crossover design is likely to divide opinions. The rounded face will take some getting used to even though it gets a stretched LED light bar, LED headlights and an iluminated MG logo. There is a dash of chrome on the lower part.
The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today..
The Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple. Flush-door handles and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels lend it some character.
A mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard. The 8.8-inch driver display has been taken from the Comet and so has the steering.
Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use. The display itself, however, is bright and crisp, especially when engaging the feed from the 360-degree cameras.
Is the Windsor the most comfortable EV to be in? Could well be because the flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!
A massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!
The plush rear seats are the best spot inside the Windsor EV. The cuhioning is absolutely phenomenal and a flat floorbed ensures enough space for three passengers. The car is also helped by a massive wheelbase that opens up a whole lot of legroom.
There are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor, for instance, is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.
At 600 litres, the Windsor EV also has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.
On the move, Windsor EV is definitely not the most exciting car to drive but it does a fairly good job of munching miles. It comes with four drive modes. There is some degree of tyre noise seeping into the otherwise quiet cabin.
Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger - 55 minutes for 0 to 80% charge. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.
MG Windsor EV has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is also offering the EV with battery rental scheme which brings down its price to just ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
JSW MG Motor's latest electric car to India is off to a brisk start as the Windsor EV recorded more than 15,000 bookings on the first day itself. The carmaker has announced that it 15,176 people have booked the electric crossover since bookings began on Thursday (October 3). The electric car was launched last month at a starting price of 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable EVs in India. MG Motor will start to deliver the Windsor EV to its customers from October 12, which coincides with the Dusshera festival.

The Windsor EV is the third electric car from MG Motor in India. It joins the likes of Comet EV and ZS EV in MG's electric vehicle portfolio. With its crossover-styling, the Windsor EV promises to offer a breather from SUV and hatchback body-types. However, at its price point, it will take on rivals such as Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV and Citroen eC3 among others in the EV segment.

MG Windsor EV: Variants and price

The Windsor EV is available across three variants which include the Excite, Exclusive and Essence packages. The price of the electric crossover starts from 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

Also Read : Five factors powering mad rush for Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV

MG Windsor EV: What is Battery as a Service package?

JSW MG Motor has also introduced a unique battery rental package with the Windsor EV. This is the first time any carmaker in India is offering such a deal where user can buy the car without paying the cost of battery. They can later pay for the battery depending on distance driven. MG is offering a battery rental fee of 3.50 for every kilometre travelled. For further details, authorised MG dealerships can provide additional information.

MG Windsor EV: What does it offer

MG Windsor comes with single electric motor that can generate peak power of 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm. The EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack which promises to hold enough charge to help the EV run for 331 kms. The EV can be fully charged within 15 hours using a 3.3 kW charger. When using a fast charger, one can recharge the battery from zero to 80 percent in less than one hour.

Also Read our first drive impressions of Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV: Unique features

The Windsor EV comes with several unique features that sets it apart from other electric cars in India. For instance, it gets a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen, the largest one can get in the segment. It also offers reclining rear seats which can be pushed back by 35 degrees to offer a lounge-like experience. The EV is also the first in its segment to come with a fixed panoramic sunroof. Besides these, the Windsor EV also offers digital instrument cluster, wireless charge, ambient lighting and electronic tailgate. Safety features include Level-2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 14:48 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Windsor EV MG Motor JSW MG Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

