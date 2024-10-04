HT Auto
Over 3,000 Thar Roxx booked every minute: Five factors powering mad rush

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 04 Oct 2024, 07:58 AM
  • Thar Roxx is primed to be the best-selling Mahindra in India. But what is powering its popularity?
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been officially launched in the Indian car market, three years after Thar three-door SUV touched down and took off on its success journey. But while Thar enjoys a cult status in the Indian automotive scene, it has always been regarded as an impractical option for the family man, or woman. Thar Roxx is looking to change exactly that.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has grown in dimensions from all sides, compared to the Mahindra Thar. It is now well over 4 meters in length, allowing for a longer wheelbase and hence the addition of the two doors for back-seat passengers. The Roxx also gets an all-new alloy design on the 19-inch wheels.
Thar Roxx gets fairly large windows while the handle for the rear two doors are mounted higher up. The rear quarter glass is now triangular.
While still retaining the iconic face of the Thar, the Thar Roxx sports elements which are incorporated to give it some degree of distinction. Whether it works, or does not, will depend on individual perspectives and perceptions.
The rear profile of Thar Roxx is near similar to that of Thar, save for the updated LED tail lights here.
The Thar Roxx has a very airy cabin and that is largely thanks to the sunroof at the top, light-coloured upholstery everywhere and fairly decent-sized windows on the doors.
Best for two but fairly spacious for even three, the rear-seats of Thar Roxx may not be class-leading among mid-size SUVs but sure is impressive for an off-road vehicle in this category of options.
The attention to details from Mahindra on the Thar Roxx makes the very limited storage space in the vehicle stand out as a jarring drawback. These door pockets are big enough for only smartphones at best.
The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.
There are two 10.25-inch screen inside the Thar Roxx. The main infotainment screen standing on the dashboard has been updated and is powered by AndrenoX system.
The Thar Roxx gets a wireless charging pad as well as a high-powered Type-C charging points and conventional USB ports.
The panoramic sunroof inside the Thar Roxx is likely to be a major attraction for potential customers, despite all other positives that the SUV is seeking to underline in its resume. But in our test unit, the button to operate it often malfunctioned.
Thar Roxx comes with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol motor and the trusty 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both of these come with manual and six-speed torque converter transmission units but while the 4x4 is only reserved for the diesel version. The diesel engine is also in two state of tunes and comes with Rear-Wheel Drive system as well. 
Our Thar test unit was the diesel with the automatic gearbox and it is instantly evident that there are mechanical updates here as well. Despite its bigger proportions, it now drives better in terms of stability and power buildup while a high drive position further helps its case.
Mahindra Thar Roxx is gunning for prime position in the mid-size SUV space which is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Mahindra Thar Roxx has started its innings on a record note with over 1.76 lakh units of the SUV booked in just the first hour of the reservation window's opening earlier this week. That is a rate of around 3,000 units of Thar Roxx being reserved each minute in that first hour. What is surprising here is that the massive traction for the vehicle has not come as a major surprise - such is the iconic status of the Thar brand. But beyond just the image of the SUV model, Thar Roxx has boasted of both new additions and improvements over Thar three-door version which in itself has been enormously popular. So what is it about the latest from Mahindra that makes it such a big hit?

Also Read : Five alternatives to Mahindra Thar Roxx

Thar Roxx is essentially the five-door version of Thar. But so what? Almost every passenger vehicle available in India offers a five-door setup - four side doors plus a trunk door? But Thar Roxx does so after criticism of cramped space on the Thar, an SUV that also had rear seats that were quite difficult to get in and out of. Thar Roxx, instead, is being positioned as a family vehicle while still continuing with its 4x4 credentials.

So here are five major reasons why Thar Roxx has, on expected lines, managed to begin its journey on a big, boisterous bang:

Iconic status of Thar brand

Thar is arguably the most revered brand model within the Mahindra camp. While the first-generation model never really took off, the second-generation packed in an entirely new design language, the same 4x4 capabilities and a relatively feature-laden resume. While a majority of its customers may not have any 4x4 requirements, the feel of driving a large and menacing-looking vehicle worked at a time when SUVs remain the favourite body style. Thar Roxx just builds on this, and further still.

Thar Roxx offers more space and convenience

Compared to the Thar, Thar Roxx has grown in proportions. And its extra wheelbase has opened up more space inside the cabin. Not only can people access the rear seats without folding the front two, there is now respectable amount of leg-room and knee-room. The boot space has also gone up on Thar Roxx, again in comparison to Thar. The feature list too has grown and factors such as seat ventilation, a new infotainment screen and panoramic sunroof is Thar Roxx playing for the masses.

Thar Roxx gets a more planted drive

Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.
Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.

The Thar Roxx is a far more confident vehicle on the move, especially on highways, than the Thar. So while the three-door version is bumpy and moderate to high speeds, the five-door version is comparatively better to drive and be driven in. Additionally, refinement levels have also improved noticeably.

Thar Roxx continues to come with RWD

Mahindra has been smart by offering RWD or Rear-Wheel Drive system on Thar. It was always going to be offered on the Thar Roxx as well. Once again, considering a majority of buyers won't have the need for a vehicle that can conquer the wild, the Thar Roxx RWD may not just be practical but more affordable as well.

Thar Roxx plays the pricing game well

This gets us to the most important question of them all - how well is Thar Roxx priced? The model has a wide price range - starting at 13 lakhs and going up to 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The lower variants - yes, even in the RWD version - are moderately well kitted.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 07:58 AM IST

