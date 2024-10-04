Over 3,000 Thar Roxx booked every minute: Five factors powering mad rush

Mahindra Thar Roxx has started its innings on a record note with over 1.76 lakh units of the SUV booked in just the first hour of the reservation window's opening earlier this week. That is a rate of around 3,000 units of Thar Roxx being reserved each minute in that first hour. What is surprising here is that the massive traction for the vehicle has not come as a major surprise - such is the iconic status of the Thar brand. But beyond just the image of the SUV model, Thar Roxx has boasted of both new additions and improvements over Thar three-door version which in itself has been enormously popular. So what is it about the latest from Mahindra that makes it such a big hit?

Also Read : Five alternatives to Mahindra Thar Roxx

Thar Roxx is essentially the five-door version of Thar. But so what? Almost every passenger vehicle available in India offers a five-door setup - four side doors plus a trunk door? But Thar Roxx does so after criticism of cramped space on the Thar, an SUV that also had rear seats that were quite difficult to get in and out of. Thar Roxx, instead, is being positioned as a family vehicle while still continuing with its 4x4 credentials.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 60 kWh 60 kWh ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

So here are five major reasons why Thar Roxx has, on expected lines, managed to begin its journey on a big, boisterous bang:

Iconic status of Thar brand

Thar is arguably the most revered brand model within the Mahindra camp. While the first-generation model never really took off, the second-generation packed in an entirely new design language, the same 4x4 capabilities and a relatively feature-laden resume. While a majority of its customers may not have any 4x4 requirements, the feel of driving a large and menacing-looking vehicle worked at a time when SUVs remain the favourite body style. Thar Roxx just builds on this, and further still.

Thar Roxx offers more space and convenience

Compared to the Thar, Thar Roxx has grown in proportions. And its extra wheelbase has opened up more space inside the cabin. Not only can people access the rear seats without folding the front two, there is now respectable amount of leg-room and knee-room. The boot space has also gone up on Thar Roxx, again in comparison to Thar. The feature list too has grown and factors such as seat ventilation, a new infotainment screen and panoramic sunroof is Thar Roxx playing for the masses.

Thar Roxx gets a more planted drive

Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.

The Thar Roxx is a far more confident vehicle on the move, especially on highways, than the Thar. So while the three-door version is bumpy and moderate to high speeds, the five-door version is comparatively better to drive and be driven in. Additionally, refinement levels have also improved noticeably.

Thar Roxx continues to come with RWD

Mahindra has been smart by offering RWD or Rear-Wheel Drive system on Thar. It was always going to be offered on the Thar Roxx as well. Once again, considering a majority of buyers won't have the need for a vehicle that can conquer the wild, the Thar Roxx RWD may not just be practical but more affordable as well.

Thar Roxx plays the pricing game well

This gets us to the most important question of them all - how well is Thar Roxx priced? The model has a wide price range - starting at ₹13 lakhs and going up to ₹22.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The lower variants - yes, even in the RWD version - are moderately well kitted.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: