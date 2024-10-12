MG Windsor EV deliveries begin on Dussehra

The all-new MG Windsor EV has begun reaching customer homes today on Dussehra's auspicious occasion. JSW MG Motor India launched the new Windsor EV earlier last month and the crossover is priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Windsor EV is the first electric offering to get the Battery as a Service (BaaS) purchase option that brings down the asking price to ₹10 lakh with an additional rental of ₹3.5 per km.

MG Windsor EV Deliveries Begin

The low asking price of the new MG Windsor EV has made it a viable offering compared to other electric offerings. The model takes on rivals like the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and more. Impressively, the Windsor EV recorded over 15,000 bookings within 24 hours of the order windows opening up, the largest for any electric vehicle in India.

The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (claimed) on a single charge

The MG Windsor EV is shaped like a large hatchback with comfort at its centre. The bulbous EV maximises cabin space with its short overhangs and tall body. The model rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and gets all-LED lighting with premium flush door handles. The crossover can be had in three variants - Excite, Exclusive and Essence. The colour options include Turquoise Green, Starburst Black, Pearl White and Clay Beige.

MG Windsor EV Features

The cabin is decently loaded on the feature front with the majority of the controls integrated into the massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility but also houses controls for the lights, air conditioning and more. The model packs an 8.8-inch digital instrument console while the other features include ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, a panoramic glass roof, cruise control, wireless charging, automatic climate control and a 9-speaker Infinity audio system. The highlight though is the reclining rear seats on the Windsor, which bring another layer of comfortability.

On the safety front, the MG Windsor EV gets six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, TPMS, ISOFIX and a 360-degree camera with rear parking sensors.

MG Windsor EV Specifications

Powering the Windsor EV is a single electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm. The model is surprisingly fast for its size, while power comes from a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (claimed) on a single charge. The electric crossover has fast charging compatibility and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 55 minutes using a 45 kW DC fast charger.

