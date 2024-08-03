MG Windsor EV to launch soon: Five expected features
JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a third electric entry into the Indian market, and the company confirmed on Thursday that the new model is going to be called the MG Windsor EV. The Windsor EV is essentially the Cloud EV which is sold under the Wuling brand in multiple foreign markets, including Indonesia. The car is classified as a CUV that blends the comfort of a sedan with the spaciousness of an SUV.
The company currently has two electric vehicle models available in India, the Comet EV and the ZS EV, and the Windsor EV is potentially going to be slotted in between the two. The car features a crossover design that comes with two charging inlets and a slim headlamp unit that sharpens the front fascia. The MG Windsor EV is expected to be launched soon during the festive season. Although the car has not been revealed in India, HT Auto paid a visit to the Indonesian Auto Show in July and conducted a thorough walkaround of the Wuling Cloud EV that was present on display. While it is on its way to our shores, here are the top five expected features of the Windsor EV:
The MG Windsor EV is expected to carry over the massive 15.6-inch main infotainment display from the Wuling Cloud EV. If it does so, it will end up being the largest media control panel in the Windsor’s segment. With such a display size, putting actual buttons on the dashboard or the centre console would have been close to redundant, and to this end, MG has ensured that the centre console is devoid of any. The display allows for complete control over the vehicle’s functioning, comprising all the controls one would observe on a regular car’s centre console. It allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and provides controls for headlamps, HVAC, ORVMs, etc.
The Windsor EV is being positioned by JSW MG Motor India as a CUV that aims to combine the spaciousness of an SUV with the luxurious comfort of a sedan, and to that end, the Cloud EV comes with a slew of compelling features that are expected to carry over to the Indian model. The Windsor comes with sofa seats that are dressed in bubble-style synthetic leather. While the rear seats are able to recline backwards to make for a comfortable passenger experience, the front row ups the interior game with a 135 degree recline. The car further features extensive storage space inside the cabin as well as in the boot. The rear seats can be folded down flat, and on doing so, it frees up additional boot space of up to 1,707 litres. The cabin features a soft touch interior with rose gold inserts and wooden panels.
It is expected that the Windsor EV will be fitted with a 50.6 kWh lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery pack that is currently under the hood of the Wuling Cloud. While motor configurations are subject to changes before final release, the power unit in the Cloud EV provides 460 km of range on a single charge. While it can charge to 100 per cent in under seven hours, with the DC fast charger, it can go from 30 per cent to 100 per cent within 30 minutes. The motor provides 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and it sends this power to the front wheels.
With the Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India is going to launch their second EV with ADAS functionality. The ADAS in the Windsor provides features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, automated emergency braking, Forward Collision Warning, and Lane Departure Warning. The car further features four airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ABS with EBD. The car additionally includes parking assists, hill hold control, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. The driver’s digital instrument further houses TPMs.
Also check these Cars
The MG Windsor is expected to feature a smart electric liftgate that allows for ease of access to the trunk. The car is further expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting and steering mounted media controls. Passengers sitting at the rear of the car are provided with rear AC vents. The Windsor will also receive a wireless charging slot in the centre console as well as Keyless Entry & Smart Start system. JSW MG is further expected to allow for smartphone integration through MyWuling+ App that gives the owner the ability to monitor their vehicle in real time.