Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin across India

Mahindra and Mahindra have commenced deliveries of the Thar Roxx in the Indian market today. The SUV was launched back in mid-August while the prices of the 4x4 variants were revealed later. Mahindra Thar Roxx gathered a huge interest as it was able to clock 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of opening. The SUV is priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹22.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.