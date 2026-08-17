MG Hector Tomahawk EV spied undisguised ahead of debut

MG ’s upcoming three-row electric SUV has been spotted without camouflage in Pune, offering the clearest look yet at the production-spec model. The SUV, believed to be called Hector Tomahawk EV, was seen during what appears to be a television commercial shoot at Magarpatta City. The sighting follows a series of teasers from MG for its first model based on the new ADAPT architecture.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is expected to compete in India’s growing three-row electric SUV segment, including the Mahindra XEV 9S. The appearance of a production-ready vehicle during a TVC shoot suggests that its official unveiling could be approaching.

Production design revealed

The images show a conventional SUV with a tall and upright stance rather than the more futuristic shape adopted by some recent electric models. The front section gets a closed-off upper portion with the MG badge placed in the centre. Slim LED daytime running lights stretch horizontally from the middle, while the main lamps sit vertically near the outer ends of the bumper.

A wide lower intake with horizontal detailing forms the lower portion of the front bumper. The test vehicle is finished in a light green colour, complemented by black detailing around the wheel arches, lower body and roof. The dark pillars add to the dual-tone appearance.

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV

Three-row layout

The side profile confirms the SUV’s substantial proportions. A long wheelbase and extended rear section are designed to accommodate three rows of seats, a layout MG has already indicated through earlier teasers.

The SUV seen in Pune features roof rails, large ORVMs, regular door handles and substantial black body cladding. It also gets dual-tone alloy wheels with a geometric pattern. A large glass area around the second and third rows should provide better outward visibility, while the rising window line and broad D-pillar give the vehicle its familiar three-row SUV shape.

Only part of the rear is visible, but the tail lamps appear to feature a slim horizontal design extending towards the sides.

Also Read : MG set to debut new SUV on August 28

ADAPT platform and powertrain

MG has not officially confirmed the production name. However, the company has trademarked Hector Tomahawk in India, while one of its recent teasers prominently featured a Curtiss P-40 Tomahawk aircraft. The SUV is expected to draw heavily from the globally sold Wuling Starlight 560, with changes for India.

It will also be the first production model in India to use MG’s ADAPT platform. The modular architecture can accommodate battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, strong-hybrid and range-extender systems. The first application has been confirmed as a pure EV.

The expected setup includes a 69.2 kWh LFP battery and a front-mounted motor producing around 204 bhp and 310 Nm. Its projected CLTC range is around 530 km, although India-specific certification and specifications may differ.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: