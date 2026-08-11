Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was recently seen stepping down from an MG M9 electric luxury MPV. Gadkari has been bullish on using vehicles that are environmentally friendly and produce fewer carbon emissions, compared to regular internal combustion engine-powered cars. Additionally, he was seen using the Toyota Mirai and the Innova Hycross Flex Fuel; the former is a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), while the latter ran on ethanol fuel blends up to 85 per cent.

However, he seems to have gone the battery electric vehicle (BEV) way with the new MG M9. The MG M9 is the British automaker’s most luxurious offering from its premium dealership line, the MG Select.

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MG M9: Battery Pack and Power

The MG M9 comes equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor which churns out a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the electric MPV boasts a total range of 548 km, with the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes.

MG M9: Interior and Features

The MG M9 electric MPV gets a full suite of features, including a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 13-speaker sound system including subwoofer and amplifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, Presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, eight massage settings along with heating and ventilation, among other features.

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The company further offers an Intelligent armrest that controls massage, heating, and ventilation for the second-row seats. Moreover, the electric MPV gets a Cognac Brown leather interior and suede-wrapped seats. The MG M9 further boasts flexible storage space of up to 1,720 litres, along with a 55-litre frunk, among other features.

The safety features of the MG M9 electric MPV include seven airbags along with a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Notably, the electric MPV has secured a perfect five-star Euro NCAP rating and ASEAN NCAP rating. Lastly, the MG M9 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹75.90 lakh and is available in only one variant, namely the Presidential Limo.

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