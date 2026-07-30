Mercedes-Benz unveils next-generation GLA with electric powertrains, hybrid to be introduced later

German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the third generation of its entry-level SUV, the GLA. The model has evolved with the introduction of an all-electric variant for the first time. The 2026 GLA adopts a redesigned exterior, a tech-rich cabin and multiple battery options. Not only that, but a mild-hybrid powertrain with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is also expected to join the lineup at a later stage. The electric SUV is offered internationally in three variants: GLA 250, GLA 250+ and GLA 350 .

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the third-generation GLA EV with up to 657 km claimed range, 354 hp dual-motor AWD, redesigned styling, larger dimensions, triple-screen cabin and a feature-rich premium interior

Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric: Battery Pack Options



The new Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric is available with two battery pack options: a 58 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a larger 85 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. The former delivers a claimed driving range of up to 447 km, while the GLA 250+ and range-topping GLA 350 offer a claimed range of up to 657 km on a full charge. Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed that a 71 kWh NMC battery variant will be introduced globally in early 2027, further expanding the model’s electric portfolio.





Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric: Power and Performance

Moreover, both the GLA 250 and GLA 250+ are powered by a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, producing 224 hp and 335 Nm, and 272 hp and 335 Nm, respectively. Interestingly, the flagship GLA 350 features a dual-motor configuration with one electric motor on each axle, enabling all-wheel drive, churning out 354 hp and 515 Nm of peak torque. This allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 5.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 210 kmph.





Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric: Dimensions

The third-generation GLA Electric measures 4,565 mm in length, which is 143 mm longer than the last generation, 1,873 mm in width and 1,604 mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase has been extended by 61 mm, to 2,790 mm. The extended wheelbase results in improved passenger space and practicality. The boot capacity stands at 410 litres, while the electric GLA boasts a 107-litre front storage compartment for additional cargo space.

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Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric: Exterior

The new GLA adopts Mercedes-Benz's latest SUV design language. Moreover, the front fascia is dominated by a large grille, with the electric version receiving an illuminated panel featuring multiple horizontal LED elements. Notably, the newly designed headlamps incorporate the brand’s signature three-pointed-star LED daytime running light motif, while a sportier front bumper with black inserts further enhances its visual appeal.

The SUV features 18-inch or 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, complemented by gloss-black wheel arch cladding and black lower body trim. The rear profile of the Mercedes-Benz GLA electric features wraparound LED taillamps mirroring the front lighting signature and are connected by a full-width LED light bar. A gloss-black rear bumper with horizontal detailing completes the premium SUV’s refreshed design, aligning it closely with Mercedes-Benz’s latest generation of luxury SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Electric: Interior

The GLA Electric’s cabin features an optional triple display setup, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment system and a 14-inch passenger display. The standard version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a glass panel with illuminated star patterns in front of the front passenger, instead of the third screen.

The third-gen GLA cabin features an all-black theme with silver inserts for contrast. In addition, the GLA Electric gets a three-spoke steering wheel with multimedia controls. Lastly, the physical controls are limited to the centre console, while air conditioning functions are controlled through the touchscreen. The cabin further features a 16-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera, among other features.

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