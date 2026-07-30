Kia confirms Sorento for Indian market as brand's next launch

Kia India has officially confirmed that the Sorento is headed to the Indian market, releasing the first teaser of the premium SUV ahead of its launch. The upcoming model will become the brand's flagship internal combustion SUV in India and will be positioned above the Seltos in the company's portfolio.

The teaser does not reveal much about the SUV, but it confirms Kia's plans to expand its premium SUV lineup in the country. The Sorento has been on sale in several international markets and is expected to rival premium three-row SUVs once it arrives in India. We can expect it to rival Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Honda ZR-V.

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Kia could bring the Sorento with a petrol-hybrid as well as a diesel engine.

Unofficial pre-bookings reportedly underway

Even before the official launch, select Kia dealerships have reportedly started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the Sorento. However, Kia India has not announced bookings or pre-bookings at the national level, and the current reservation process is being handled entirely by individual dealerships.

According to dealer sources, the pre-booking amount varies between dealerships. While some outlets are accepting bookings for ₹51,000, others are reportedly asking for up to ₹1,00,000. Customers are advised to confirm the refund policy and booking terms with their dealership before making any payment.

Dealer sources also suggest that the waiting period could range between six and eight months, with deliveries expected to begin around October 2026. These timelines, however, remain unofficial and could change depending on Kia's launch plans and production schedule.

Kia Sorento expected to be locally assembled

The Sorento is expected to be assembled in India, allowing Kia to price it competitively in the premium three-row SUV segment. While the company has not revealed pricing, local assembly could help position the SUV against established rivals in the segment.

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Hybrid and diesel engine options likely

Kia is yet to confirm the powertrain options for the Indian market, but reports suggest the Sorento could be offered with both a strong-hybrid petrol and a diesel engine.

The hybrid version available overseas uses a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined output of around 230 hp and 380 Nm. Power is sent through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel variant sold globally is powered by a 2.2-litre engine that develops around 202 hp and 440 Nm. International markets also get front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options, although Kia has not confirmed which drivetrain configurations will be introduced in India.

Multiple seating layouts expected

Another highlight of the Sorento is expected to be its seating flexibility. The premium SUV is likely to be available in 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, giving buyers the option to choose a layout that best suits their requirements.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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