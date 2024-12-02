Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Which side you should pick in this battle of Indian electric coupe SUVs

Mahindra launched two of the most awaited electric SUVs in India just a few days back, which also debuted the two brand new EV-specific sub-brands of the automaker. The carmaker launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e , which came as the debutant products under Mahindra's sub-brands XEV and Born Electric (BE). Mahindra has been aiming to grab a larger chunk of the Indian electric car market and the newly launched electric SUVs are expected to play a key role in that strategy.

However, despite the homegrown auto major introducing its tech-laden electric SUVs, the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e are expected to see tough challenges in carving their own spaces in the Indian EV market, where Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share with its popular electric cars like Nexon EV, Punch EV, Curvv EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV etc.

While we have already compared the pricing and specifications of the Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv EV, here is a comparison of the pricing and specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9e and Tata Curvv EV.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

Mahindra XEV 9e was launched at a price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has so far introduced only one variant of the electric SUV, while the rest will be launched later.

On the other hand, Tata Curvv EV is available in two different battery pack options. This electric coupe SUV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV's base variant is more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6e.

Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifications

Based on the INGLO architecture, which is a modular electric vehicle platform, the Mahindra XEV 9e alongside the BE 6e gets two different battery pack options, a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. While the 59 kWh battery pack was launched, Mahindra plans to bring the larger battery pack equipped variant later. The 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 km range on a single charge. The electric powertrain onboard this SUV is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

The Tata Curvv EV comes available in two different battery pack options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh one. Both the battery pack options come paired with a 165 bhp generating electric motor. The 55 kWh battery pack equipped Curvv EV promises up to 585 km certified range on a single charge, while the 45 kWh battery pack variant promises 425 km range on a full charge. Tata Motors claims that the Curvv EV will be able to charge enough to cover 150 km in 15 minutes. Tata Curvv EV can reach 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph.

