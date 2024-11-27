Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: How these electric SUVs stand against each other

Mahindra launched the BE 6e electric SUV in India at a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) , which comes as the first EV from the homegrown auto major's electric-only sub-brand Born Electric. Initially available with a 59 kWh battery pack, the electric SUV will go on sale from January next year, with deliveries slated to commence in late February or early March 2025. The Mahindra BE 6e was launched in the country alongside the XEV 9e , which comes as the first car from Mahindra's other EV-sub brand XEV.

Mahindra BE 6e comes re-energising a segment that has been witnessing an influx of new cars over the last few years, but in the recent past, sales numbers dipped a bit, in sync with the global trend. However, with the plethora of features and advanced technologies on offer in the new set of Mahindra EVs, the electric car segment in the Indian market is expected to see a major boost.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 Km 140 Km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Tiago 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Kwid EV ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6e 59 kWh 59 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Indian EV space is currently led by Tata Motors with its fleet of electric cars, the latest entrant in that lineup being the Tata Curvv EV. With the launch of the Mahindra BE 6e, the Curvv EV is expected to see a challenge.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv EV.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

The Mahindra BE 6e has been launched at a price tag of ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has launched only the 59 kWh battery pack variant of the electric SUV. More variants will be introduced at a later stage. Tata Curvv EV is available in two different battery pack options. This electric coupe SUV is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV's base variant is more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6e.

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Specifications

Based on the INGLO platform, which is an EV-specific modular architecture, the Mahindra BE 6e gets two different battery pack options, a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh pack. While the 59 kWh battery pack has been launched, the automaker plans to bring the larger battery pack equipped variant later. The 79 kWh battery pack promises a 550 km range on a single charge. The electric powertrain onboard this SUV is capable of churning out 288 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and has a fast charging function that allows 20-80 per cent top-up in 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

Tata Curvv EV has two different battery pack options: a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh one. Both the battery pack options come paired with a 165 bhp generating electric motor. The 55 kWh battery pack equipped Curvv EV promises up to 585 km certified range on a single charge, while the 45 kWh battery pack variant promises 425 km range on a full charge. Tata Motors claims that the Curvv EV will be able to charge enough to cover 150 km in 15 minutes. Tata Curvv EV can reach 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: