Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs

Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled as many as five electric vehicles on Monday, August 15, as part of its push for electrification. The first one of them will be introduced towards the end of this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 09:26 AM
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra and Mahindra has expanded its partnership with the Volkswagen Group on electric vehicles. On the eve of unveiling its five new electric SUVs, Mahindra has signed a deal with the German auto giant to get equipment of the upcoming five electric vehicles with MEB components. These components are meant for Mahindra's newly-developed electric car platform INGLO. The two carmakers aim over one million units over lifetime and further explore possibilities of a broader strategic alliance to speed up electrification in India.

The deal was signed on Monday, when Mahindra unveiled its first five electric SUVs at an event held at the carmaker's new design studio in Banbury, United Kingdom. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “Our vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, as showcased in the UK today. We are very pleased to explore further areas of potential collaboration with Volkswagen and are confident that together, we will be able to shape an exciting electric future."

Mahindra's new INGLO platform will power all five electric SUVs showcased on August 15. The platform offers batteries ranging between 60 kWh and 80 kWh capacity and fast-charging of up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. However, Mahindra did not specify the range these EVs will offer on a single charge.

Volkswagen also aims expand its relationship with Mahindra in the electric mobility sector, which will include EV projects, local manufacturing of EV battery cells as well as EV charging infrastructure. Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said, “Together, Volkswagen and Mahindra can contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with ambitious climate protection commitments. The MEB Electric Platform and its components are key to affordable sustainable mobility around the globe. The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility."

With the new family of electric SUVs, Mahindra aims to take on Tata Motors in the EV space in India. Currently Tata Motors dominates the segment with more than 80 per cent market share. Its Tata Nexon EV, which has three different models, is the best-selling electric car in the country.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Volkswagen Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Nexon EV
